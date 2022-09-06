WATCH: Harry Styles Allegedly Spits on Co-Star Chris Pine During Venice Film Festival Premiere

A new video surfacing from the Venice Film Festival appears to show bitter divide growing amongst the cast of the highly anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The cast has been surrounded in drama since rumors of disagreement between the lead actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde began to circulate.

But during the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, new tensions appeared to emerge between the film’s two leading men.

A video from Twitter via Matt Ramos, appears to show popstar Harry Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

As the cast took their seats in the theatre one by one, the video appears to show Styles leaning over to spit on Pine who was already seated.

Pine, who was clapping during the alleged incident, paused for a brief moment to look down at his lap before forcing a smile and clapping once again.

Tensions were high at the festival as both Wilde and Pugh refused to answer questions related to the rumors of their tattered professional relationship. Pugh even opted out of the films press conference the day before the premiere citing scheduling conflicts.

Don’t Worry Darling follows the story of a young couple in the 1950’s who decide to live in an “experimental community” that goes awry. The film releases in the United States on September 23rd.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com