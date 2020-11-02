comScore

WATCH LIVE: FINAL TRUMP ELECTION EVE RALLY IN MICHIGAN

Kendall Jenner Slammed For Maskless, Indoor Star Studded Halloween Birthday Bash

By Leia IdlibyNov 2nd, 2020, 12:12 pm

Yann Coatsaliou/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash over her star-studded, maskless indoor Halloween birthday bash.

Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday by dressing up as Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire character and throwing a Halloween party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood for her 100 closest friends.

According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey BieberKanye WestKim Kardashian WestKylie JennerTravis ScottScott DisickJaden SmithParis HiltonThe WeekndJustine SkyeQuavoDoja CatWinnie Harlow, and Saweetie attended the event.

Photos posted to social media show the event had flyers that read, “NO SOCIAL MEDIA, take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” Unfortunately for Jenner, who presumably wanted to keep pictures off the internet to avoid backlash, several photos were posted to social media.

Several people were vocally unhappy with Jenner’s party, which she held amid a global pandemic, taking to Twitter to share their criticism:

This is the latest backlash aimed at the Kardashian-Jenner clan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as just last week, Kardashian West faced intense mockery when she revealed that “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she added in a tweet. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: