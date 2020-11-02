Kendall Jenner Slammed For Maskless, Indoor Star Studded Halloween Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner is facing backlash over her star-studded, maskless indoor Halloween birthday bash.

Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday by dressing up as Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire character and throwing a Halloween party at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood for her 100 closest friends.

According to TMZ, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Justine Skye, Quavo, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, and Saweetie attended the event.

Photos posted to social media show the event had flyers that read, “NO SOCIAL MEDIA, take all the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.” Unfortunately for Jenner, who presumably wanted to keep pictures off the internet to avoid backlash, several photos were posted to social media.

Several people were vocally unhappy with Jenner’s party, which she held amid a global pandemic, taking to Twitter to share their criticism:

Not the best look for Kendall Jenner throwing a GIGANTIC party and telling people not to post anything about it… (spoiler alert: people posted about it) pic.twitter.com/bcTARHObaF — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 1, 2020

Twitter Debated If Kendall Jenner’s RONA Halloween Birthday Party With a 100 Maskless Celebs Was Fair and Foul; Kendall Asked Guests Not to Post on Social Media, So Here Are All The Costumes They Posted on Social Media (Tweets-Vids) https://t.co/EFUeNxBCO1 pic.twitter.com/AlsVqGxDn5 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) November 2, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance 💀 pic.twitter.com/xCCj5FHKnt — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

This is the latest backlash aimed at the Kardashian-Jenner clan amid the coronavirus pandemic, as just last week, Kardashian West faced intense mockery when she revealed that “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she added in a tweet. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach

