Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) warned she would “never, ever forgive” young Black men who vote for President Donald Trump over 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claiming they would “go down in history as having done the most despicable thing.”

“It just hurts me so bad to see Blacks talking about supporting Trump,” said Waters during a Friday interview with Joe Madison on SiriusXM. “I don’t know why they would be doing it, I don’t know what’s on their minds, but if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again.”

“They are crazy. They aren’t going to get a dime from these people,” she continued, claiming Trump is “not going to sign a darn thing for them.”

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people, and Black women in particular … He has no respect for us. He’s not doing anything for us,” Waters declared. “And for those Black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump, not only are they terribly mistaken, any of them showing their face, I will never, ever forgive them.”

“It is absolutely unconscionable, it is shameful,” Waters added. “But if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for, and how they would be able to help us in the struggle.”

Waters went on to attack young Black men for posting on social media about “women” and “how many cars” they have, claiming, “They don’t pay attention to public policy. They are so into who’s dressing, who’s with what woman, who’s got what car. I mean, it is absolutely crazy.”

The 82-year-old congresswoman concluded by saying young Black men who vote for Trump will have a “price to pay for years to come if they help put Trump over and help get him elected. They will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families and to their communities and to their mothers and their grandmothers.”

Listen above via SiriusXM.

