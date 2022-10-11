Kim Kardashian Pays For More Security At Kids’ School After Kanye West Posts About School Shooting

Kanye West’s media meltdown has caused ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take extra measures for their children’s safety.

According to TMZ, amongst his various social media posts, West’s has named the school which his children attend — making the location public.

West also wrote about school shootings in a now deleted Instagram post directed at rapper Boosie Badazz.

The rapper ridiculed West for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, to which West responded, “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP.”

Prior to these posts, West had petitioned for his four children to attend his new school Donda Academy which advertises itself as a private Christian school.

Kardashian, as a result, is working with her children’s private school to pay for added security for the campus.

In a recent interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kardashian said that her other sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian have children attending the same school.

According to the UK Daily Mail, the school doesn’t see West as a threat.

A source said that officials at the school do not believe Kanye is a threat but are concerned that someone could see his messages and show up on campus.

