Kimmel Brutally Mocks Fox News for Outrage Over His Upcoming Interview with Biden

Jimmy Kimmel went after Fox News after several of the network’s hosts and personalities complained about his upcoming interview with President Joe Biden.

“President Joe Biden will be stopping by. He will be here, which is nice because it gives the gang at Fox News something to scream about all week,” Kimmel said on Monday night, promoting Biden’s first network interview in over 100 days.

The host went on to air a clip of Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell commenting on Kimmel’s interview with Biden, which is set to air on Wednesday night.

“To communicate with the American people, Joe Biden is sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday,” McDowell said on Fox Business on Monday. “That’s the land of insanity in which we all live.”

“Oh, I see, what I do is insane,” Kimmel responded after airing video of McDowell. “You guys telling us we should arm P.E. teachers to protect kids, that makes sense.”

Kimmel then gave an NSFW lesson on the limits of sanity:

“Tucker Carlson giving Vladimir Putin a reach-around every other night, sane. President on a late-night talk show? Insane. Got it.”

McDowell was not the only Fox pundit to weigh in on the interview. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade guessed that Kimmel would go soft on the president and fail to ask the important questions, while Kayleigh McEnany called the interview a “bad choice.”

Watch above, via ABC.

