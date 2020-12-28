Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After 2 Month Sentence For College Bribery Scandal

Full House actor Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday after completing a two-month sentence for her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, prison spokeswoman Sally Swarts said Monday.

Loughlin paid half a million dollars in bribes to get her daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, into the University of Southern California, hiring college admissions consultant Rick Singer to fake their admissions applications and make it look as if they were recruits for the crew team.

The actor pleaded guilty to the charge in May and began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal, and is still serving his five month sentence.

Loughlin is set to serve two more years of supervised release, perform 100 hours of community service, and pay a $150,000 fine. Giannulli also has to serve two years of supervised release, in addition to performing 250 hours of community service and paying a $250,000 fine

The duo are among the most high-profile defendants charged in the scam, along with Desperate Housewives actor Felicity Huffman, who was released in October after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence. Huffman is already set to star in new ABC comedy.

Loughlin’s younger daughter and social-media influencer Olivia Jade recently broke her silence on her family’s involvement in the scheme during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

“I don’t want pity. I don’t deserve pity,” she said. “We messed up. I just want a second chance to say I recognized I messed up. I really own that this was a big mess up on everybody’s fault. But I feel like everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

