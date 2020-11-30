Felicity Huffman Cast in TV Show for First Time Since College Admission Scandal, Will Star in New ABC Comedy 

Felicity Huffman is reportedly returning to the small screen following her involvement in the nation’s largest college admission scandal — which ultimately sent her to prison for 14 days.

Huffman was one of many parents who got caught in the epic college admissions scandal, which also included actress Lori Loughlin. While the crimes varied from parent to parent, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT scores inflated.

Not only is Huffman acting again despite the scandal, but she will be returning to ABC, which was home to Desperate Housewives — the series that landed Huffman her first and only Emmy.

Huffman is set to star in a still untitled single-camera comedy written by Becky Hartman Edwards and produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

The Peanut Butter Falcon’s Zack Gottsagen will also co-star in the comedy, which is inspired by Susan Savage, the owner of Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.

According to Deadline, many in Hollywood seem unbothered by Huffman’s involvement in the college admission scandal, as the actress has been heavily courted for new series and pilots ever since she finished her two-week prison sentence.

Huffman’s last TV role prior to the scandal was on Ava DuVernay’s award-winning Netflix limited series When They See Us. The ABC comedy will be her return to acting since her time in prison.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]