Lori Loughlin Shunned By New A-List Neighbors?

Is Lori Loughlin really being shunned by her new A-list neighbors in Los Angeles? The National Enquirer claims the Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are “getting the cold shoulder” after buying a house in Hidden Hills, California last month. We investigated the report and can clear up the situation.

On August 21, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal. The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of honest services mail fraud.

Loughlin was facing decades behind bars for paying scandal mastermind, William Rick Singer, $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California. She’ll serve just two months as part of her plea deal, in addition to a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, as well as a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Weeks prior to being sentenced, Loughlin and Giannulli sold their Bel-Air mansion and purchased a $9.5 million house in the guard-gated Hidden Hills enclave, which is also home to stars such as the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus and Jessica Simpson.

According to the Enquirer, Loughlin’s famous new neighbors want nothing to do with her. “Most of them have their own media issues and friendships with convicted felons wouldn’t look so good,” an unknown source tells the tabloid.

Mediaite ran the Enquirer’s story by Loughlin’s spokesperson, who tells us in no uncertain terms that it’s “made up.” Another individual close to the actress tells us, “Lori’s neighbors are welcoming her with open, albeit socially distant, arms!” Speaking of social distancing, there’s still a deadly pandemic sweeping the nation, and California remains a hotspot.

If Loughlin’s neighbors aren’t ringing on her doorbell to drop off apple pies, it’s not necessarily because they’re “shunning” her. It’s reasonable to believe that most celebrities in Hidden Hills are distancing themselves these days. However, our insider didn’t elaborate on how Loughlin’s neighbors are going about welcoming her with “socially distant arms.”

Meanwhile, the Enquirer doesn’t bother to mention that Loughlin’s Full House co-star, John Stamos, also lives in Hidden Hills. Stamos has been supportive of his longtime friend throughout her ordeal. Last year, the actor told GQ, “Whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime.” There’s at least one member of Hidden Hills who has no issues with his new neighbor.

