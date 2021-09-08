Matt Damon fans have managed to sleuth out his secret Instagram account.

While the Stillwater star is not very active on social media, as he “never saw the point,” he admitted to having “a very private Instagram account,” during a recent profile for GQ.

“I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013,” Damon revealed, sharing that he uses social media to see pictures of his friends’ children growing up around the world.

That was enough information for fans and reporters to find the actor’s secret account — Vulture’s Zoë Haylock posting a screenshot of the page to Twitter:

lol here u go! let me know who else follows him 💌 pic.twitter.com/9xBJyntaYI — zoë (@zoe_alliyah) September 8, 2021

“I found Matt Damon’s finsta and honestly it shouldn’t have taken an hour,” Haylock wrote, adding, “Lol here u go! Let me know who else follows him.”

Reporter Hunter Harris later found that of Damon’s 76 followers, none are the “first dozen celebrities” she thought to search — who “ALL are following Zendaya” instead:

ALL are following zendaya. not related to this development, just important 2 me — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 8, 2021

Harris’ discovery, along with Haylock’s request find more of Damon’s followers, prompted others to check if their favorite stars are fans of the private page:

me and @thelmzco’s fav game!! we got Sandra Bullock and Tina fey who else https://t.co/wTQcA2zrX0 — allie (@alliecraigslist) September 8, 2021

So far, fans discovered that Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, who Damon acted alongside in Thor: Ragnarok and in upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder, follows the account. Pedro Pascal, Sam Jones, Sandra Bullock, and Tina Fey are also all in the know.

