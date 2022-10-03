Mila Kunis Recalls Harrowing Moment Homeless Women Overdosed on LA Street in Front of Her Children

Actress Mila Kunis is opening up about the realities of living in Los Angeles during Covid in a recent interview.

Speaking with Conan O’Brien for the Sunday edition of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Kunis — who is married to actor Ashton Kutcher — recalled the moment her family witnessed a homeless woman overdose on drugs while out grabbing ice cream.

“L.A.’s taken an interesting turn during Covid when it comes to mental health and people experiencing homelessness on the streets and whatnot,” she began. “And so we were super isolated and one point we’re like, ‘We gotta get the kids out of the house. Like, let’s go get ice cream. Let’s just go and get them ice cream put on masks. We’ll be safe.’ You know, this was when we all thought that Covid was still attacking us. Like it could just come out of nowhere.”

“So we go to the ice cream shop, we go get ice cream. We sit down outside for like one of the first times. Okay. We take our masks off, We’re like, ‘Wow,’ we’re all eating our ice cream… My kids are six and four at the time,” she added.

“This woman experiencing homelessness who’s clearly dealing with mental health issues, walks down of Ventura, sits down next to us and decides to have an overdose next to my children and my husband and our friends,” Kunis said.

This moment left her kids asking a lot of questions surrounding drug use.

“None of us knew what to do. And my kids started asking questions, Right? I mean, forget like the ambulance coming. They were just like, ‘Is she ok? What is happening?’ And we ended up having to have a very logical conversation with them about what are drugs, what they do to you,” she added.

Kunis laughed recalling Kutcher going into too much detail explaining drugs to their kids who were four and six at the time.

“My husband went super detailed and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re six and four. I’m not sure this is gonna work, the tactic,” she said.

“I love that Ashton had morgue photos,” O’Brien joked. “‘Look at this! 22 years old. Dead. Six weeks dead.'”

“Yes. But with also like, details of what the chemistry of the drug does to your brain. And my kids are six and four. Anyways, if you talk to them now, they have that — They’re like, ‘No, it messes up your brain. And I don’t want,'” Kunis said.

“That’s great,” O’Brien said.

“It was one way of starting this conversation. Mind you, they’ve literally taken an antibiotic for their earache and they didn’t know of anything else in the world existed until that moment,” Kunis concluded.

Listen above via Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

