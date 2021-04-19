Morrissey Completely Loses it Over The Simpsons’ ‘Harshly Hateful’ Parody of Him: ‘Unapologetically Hurtful and Racist’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Smiths alumnus Morrissey was utterly unamused by The Simpsons’ recent parody of him — calling out the animated show for their “harshly hateful tactics.”

The Simpsons episode, titled Panic on the Streets of Springfield, referencing The Smiths song Panic, which Morrissey opens with the line, “Panic on the streets of London,” centers around Lisa Simpson and her new imaginary friend.

Lisa models her moody friend Quilloughby, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, on a “depressed British singer from the 1980s” by that same name, who used to be in the band The Snuffs.

Lisa gets into The Snuffs after the band is suggested to her by a music streaming algorithm from “Slapify,” and she is instantly drawn to Quilloughby’s veganism. Seeing the parallels yet?

It’s no secret Quilloughby is based on Morrissey — a vocal vegan and a renowned mope — yet The Simpsons really drove the point home by making The Snuffs’ music just as crooning and melancholic as The Smiths.

At one point during the episode, the imaginary Quilloughby serenades Lisa with a song titled Everyone is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You), which she is a clear fan of, yet when she sees the real Quilloughby … she comes to a very different conclusion.

While watching the real Quilloughby, a not-so-charming man, in concert, it becomes evident that the rocker is simply a washed-up, bitter crank who can’t let go of the glory days.

“Shut your gobs, you wankers. Can’t you see this show is just a cash grab? I’m only here because I lost my fortune suing people for saying things about me that were completely true,” Quilloughby says to his crowd. “You can jeer while I enjoy this pastrami on rye…I was [vegan] until I learned that veganism was invented by foreigners, of whom there are far too many on this planet. That’s right, I hate the foreign: coming to this country and taking our jobs and sleeping with our men.”

On top of calling out his vehement dietary habits and his generally gray disposition, The Simpsons also used Quilloughby to call out the controversial rocker’s recent political takes.

Morrissey recently backed Harvey Weinstein, has gone on anti-immigrant rants, called the Chinese a “subspecies,” voted for Brexit, claimed “everyone ultimately prefers their own race,” and supports Britain’s far-right political party.

Instead of brushing off the burn, which was delivered by a yellow cartoon, Morrissey’s manager Peter Katsis railed against The Simpsons, calling them “racist” and “hurtful” on the singer’s Facebook page.

“Surprising what a ‘turn for the worst’ the writing for The Simpson’s tv show has taken in recent years,” read the statement, “Sadly, The Simpson’s show started out creating great insight into the modern cultural experience, but has since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.”

The statement on Morrissey did not stop there, and only got increasingly angrier:

Poking fun at subjects is one thing. Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here. Even worse — calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist. They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves. Simpsons actor [and former voice of Indian character Apu] Hank Azaria’s recent apology to the whole country of India for his role in upholding ‘structural racism’ says it all. By suggesting all of the above in this episode… the Simpsons’ hypocritical approach to their storyline says it all. Truly they are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist. Not surprising…… that The Simpsons viewership ratings have gone down so badly over recent years.

Watch Cumberbatch sing as Quilloughby above, via YouTube.

