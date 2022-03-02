Sean Penn Says He ‘Walked Miles’ to Ukraine-Poland Border After Abandoning Car Amid Russian Invasion

Sean Penn, who traveled to Ukraine last week to film a documentary on Russia’s invasion, said that he has since joined those fleeing the country by foot.

Penn took to Twitter on Monday to share that he and two of his colleagues “walked miles to the Polish border” after they abandoned their car amid Russia’s invasion.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” he wrote. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

It’s unclear if Penn was forced to abandon his vehicle and join the exodus by foot.

Prior to leaving the country, Penn met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, and sat in on a press briefing on Russia’s invasion while in Kyiv last Thursday.

Zelensky later shared a silent video of his meeting with Penn on Instagram, writing, “The more people that know about the war in Ukraine, the more chances there are to stop Russia,” according to a translation of the post.

Американский актер Шон Пенн в Киеве Президент Украины опубликовал видео без звука в Instagram со встречи с американским актером: «Чем больше людей знает про войну на Украине, тем больше шансов остановить Россию», – написано на видео. pic.twitter.com/95fajTTgxd — Аслан (@antiputler_news) February 24, 2022

The actor has reportedly been working on the documentary since last year and had previously traveled to Ukraine in November 2021 to visit the country’s military.

In a comment to Reuters, spokesperson Mara Buxbaum confirmed that Penn “made it out of Ukraine safely,” yet did not reveal his current whereabouts or any specific details on his departure.

