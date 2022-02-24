Sean Penn Meets With Ukrainian President Zelensky While Filming Documentary on Russia’s Ongoing Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with actor Sean Penn as Russia continues to invade his country.

Penn is currently in Ukraine to film a documentary on the ongoing invasion and was spotted at a press briefing in Kyiv Thursday, during which government officials spoke on the crisis.

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary as Russia invades https://t.co/gzqRyhwdey pic.twitter.com/C9JXKcTtve — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2022

Sean Penn is on the ground in Ukraine during the invasion filming a documentary. pic.twitter.com/RLrGTLTDD6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 24, 2022

Penn has reportedly been working on the documentary since last year, and had previously traveled to Ukraine in November 2021 to visit the country’s military

Zelensky shared a silent video of his meeting with Penn on Instagram Thursday, writing “The more people that know about the war in Ukraine, the more chances there are to stop Russia,” according to a translation of the post.

Американский актер Шон Пенн в Киеве Президент Украины опубликовал видео без звука в Instagram со встречи с американским актером: «Чем больше людей знает про войну на Украине, тем больше шансов остановить Россию», – написано на видео. pic.twitter.com/95fajTTgxd — Аслан (@antiputler_news) February 24, 2022

According to Newsweek, Penn met with Zelensky and with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Thursday, as well as journalists and members of the Ukrainian military.

The Ukrainian government shared a statement on Penn’s visit, praising him for his support amid Russia’s invasion.

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country. Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today,” read the statement, according to Newsweek. “Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

The statement went on to hit at “some Western politicians” for failing to demonstrate the same “bravery.”

“Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians,” the statement said. “The more people like that—true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom—the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Penn’s documentary is being produced by Vice Studios in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com