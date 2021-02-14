Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update kicked off with a series of jokes about former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

“Well, like so many other men living in Florida, Donald Trump has once again escaped from justice,” anchor Colin Jost said, calling it the “dumbest trial ever.”

“The jurors who were deciding the case were the ones attacked by the defendant,” said Jost. “The trial took place at the scene of the crime. Then, right after the trial ended, one the jurors who voted to acquit Trump ran out and said, ‘Someone’s got to prosecute this guy, he did it, this man belongs in jail!'”

If there’s ever a reason to impeach a president, continued Jost, “don’t you think it’s sending a mob to kill the vice president?”

Jost said he felt bad for former Vice President Mike Pence. “Forty-three of his work friends were like, come on, Mike, they only tried to hang you. Stop being such a drama queen.”

“During Donald Trump’s impeachment house managers showed security footage of capitol rioters violently attacking police,” said Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che. “Here’s a little Black History lesson for you: just because there’s video evidence doesn’t mean you’re going to get a conviction.”

Jost then mentioned that the video evidence also showed that both Pence and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) had close calls escaping the rioters. “Let me get this straight,” said Jost. “You’re a white supremacist mob and you go after these two? The two whitest guys I could think of. They make me look like Ice T.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

