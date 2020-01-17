comScore

Social Media Lights Up After Learning That National Treasure 3 Is in Development

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 17th, 2020, 6:39 pm

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday that Chris Bremner, the script-writer for the new movie Bad Boys for Life has also been busy writing the script for a new movie, National Treasure 3.

National Treasure 3 would be the third movie in the franchise, which caught the imaginations of many back in 2004 when Nicolas Cage‘s character, Benjamin Franklin Gates, was charged with an adventure to break the code hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

“Bremner’s schedule is heating up as he is also writing National Treasure 3 for Disney, among other projects. That project is being produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who is also the producer behind Bad Boys for Life,” THR reported.

With the last film released over a decade ago, Twitter got very excited over the news of the third installment finally happening:

 

