Spike Lee Admits to Suspicions About ‘Official Explanations’ of 9/11 Attacks: ‘I Got Questions’

Spike Lee has admitted to questioning the “official explanations” of the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

Lee made the comments during a New York Times interview promoting his new four-part documentary series New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021½, which premiered on HBO on Sunday.

The installment, according to HBO’s synopsis, “is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges.”

At one point in the interview, reporter Reggie Ugwu asked why the last episode of the series “devotes a lot of time to questioning how and why the towers fell,” adding, “You interview several members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.”

“Because I still don’t … I mean, I got questions,” Lee replied. “And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

Ugwu followed up to clarify Lee’s stance on 9/11 conspiracy theories, asking if he doesn’t “buy the official explanations” of the World Trade Center terrorist attack.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached,” Lee argued. “And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

Ugwu continued to push the director, noting that he doesn’t advice people to make up their own minds on other conspiracy theories, including that “the vaccine is poison” or whether or not President Joe Biden was truly elected.

“People are going to think what they think, regardless. I’m not dancing around your question. People are going to think what they think. People have called me a racist for ‘Do the Right Thing. People said in ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ I was antisemitic. ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ that was misogynist,” Lee reasoned. “People are going to just think what they think. And you know what? I’m still here, going on four decades of filmmaking.”

