Stephen Colbert Revels in ‘Idiot’ QAnon Shaman’s 41-Month Prison Sentence

Stephen Colbert celebrated the news that Jacob Chansley, better known as “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the January 6th insurrection.

Chansley, whom Colbert referred to as “winner of ‘America’s Next Top Fred Flintstone,'” became one of the most infamous and recognizable rioters that day thanks to his horned helmet, painted face, and fur pelt.

“Not only did Chansley commit the crime of looking like an idiot — he is one,” Colbert cracked on Wednesday’s Late Show, mocking his unmistakable garb.

While prosecutors sought to sentence Chansley to 51 months in federal prison, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentenced him to 41 months behind bars with an additional 36 months of supervised release.

“Q-Shaman Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison,” Colbert said, a comment met with loud cheers. “That’s nearly three and a half years, so with good behavior, he could be out in time to storm the Capitol in 2024.”

The host also mocked Chansley for writing a note at the vice president’s dais that read, “It’s only a matter of time justice is coming,” adding, “which, turns out, was a note to self.”

Colbert noted that Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins pinned the blame on former President Donald Trump, saying the rioter wanted to have a beer with him so that he could give him a piece of his mind.

“I’d tell him, ‘You know what, you got a few fuckin’ things to do, including clearing this fuckin’ mess up, and taking care of a lot of the jackasses that you fucked up because of January 6th,” Watkins told reporters outside of the court.

