Judge Sentences ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley to 41 Months in Prison: ‘You Made Yourself the Epitome of the Riot’

By Ken MeyerNov 17th, 2021, 12:34 pm
 

Jacob Chansley, one of the most infamous figures involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, has been officially sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the January 6th riot.

Chansley — known for his public persona as the “QAnon shaman — was one of the most recognizable people within the pro-Donald Trump insurrectionist mob because of the thematic garb he wore while breaking into Congress. Prosecutors sought to sentence Chansley to 51 months in federal prison, but the ruling passed down by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentences him to 41 months in prison with an additional 36 months of supervised release. The sentence is comparable to the one passed down last week to Scott Fairlamb, another mob participant who got 41 months in jail for assaulting a police officer during the riot.

WUSA9’s Jordan Fischer and Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld tracked the sentencing hearing, noting how Chansley defended the character of his actions, even as he insisted he’s “not an insurrectionist” while admitting he broke the law. He also offered some criticism for the conduct of other Capitol rioters who’ve been incarcerated with him.

Later, Chansley began to wax poetic as he apparently tried to butter up the judge:

While Lamberth acknowledged Chansley’s “very good remarks” and apparent move toward rehabilitation, he reprimanded Chansley for his actions while handing down the sentence:

