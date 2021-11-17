Judge Sentences ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley to 41 Months in Prison: ‘You Made Yourself the Epitome of the Riot’

Jacob Chansley, one of the most infamous figures involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, has been officially sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the January 6th riot.

Chansley — known for his public persona as the “QAnon shaman — was one of the most recognizable people within the pro-Donald Trump insurrectionist mob because of the thematic garb he wore while breaking into Congress. Prosecutors sought to sentence Chansley to 51 months in federal prison, but the ruling passed down by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth sentences him to 41 months in prison with an additional 36 months of supervised release. The sentence is comparable to the one passed down last week to Scott Fairlamb, another mob participant who got 41 months in jail for assaulting a police officer during the riot.

WUSA9’s Jordan Fischer and Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld tracked the sentencing hearing, noting how Chansley defended the character of his actions, even as he insisted he’s “not an insurrectionist” while admitting he broke the law. He also offered some criticism for the conduct of other Capitol rioters who’ve been incarcerated with him.

Chansley: “I had to come to terms with the fact that I was in solitary confinement because of me. Because of my acts. I broke the law! If I broke the law, that means that I should do what Gandhi would do and take responsibility, even if it incriminates me.” — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

Chansley: “I was wrong for entering the Capitol. I have no excuse, no excuse whatsoever,” calling his behavior “indefensible.” “I am not an insurrectionist. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist. I am a good man who broke the law.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 17, 2021

Chansley says he’s “nothing like” the other people he’s incarcerated with. Says they act like they’re in the “Holiday Inn.” — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

Later, Chansley began to wax poetic as he apparently tried to butter up the judge:

Chansley: “I hope that you see my remorse is genuine. I hope you see that my acceptance of responsibility is real.” — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

Chansley ends his remarks like a politician on the stump, rather than a criminal defendant awaiting his sentence: “God bless you and may God bless the United States of America.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 17, 2021

While Lamberth acknowledged Chansley’s “very good remarks” and apparent move toward rehabilitation, he reprimanded Chansley for his actions while handing down the sentence:

Judge Lamberth: “What you did was terrible. You made yourself the center of the riot.” Starts talking about his sentence for Scott Fairlamb, who assaulted police. Says he takes no pleasure in these sentences. — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) November 17, 2021

Judge Lamberth praises Chansley’s remarks as, in the judge’s words, reminiscent of MLK’s. But he adds: “What you did was terrible. You made yourself the epitome of the riot.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 17, 2021

Watch above, via CNN.

