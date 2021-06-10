Stephen Colbert Wrecks ‘Crazytown’ Vaccine-Magnet Conspiracy Theory: ‘It’s the Dreaded Thanksgiving Kids’ Table Syndrome’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert addressed the latest “crazytown” conspiracy theory surrounding the coronavirus vaccine — brutally mocking the wild claim that the jab is making people magnetic.

The host introduced another segment of “the vax-scene” on Wednesday’s Late Show, pleading anti-vaxxers to “just get the shot!”

The segment began with a rendition of The Proclaimers’ hit “I’m Gonna Be,” performed by animated syringes, who sang adjusted lyrics such as, “When you go out, yeah I know you’re gonna hug/you’re gonna hug and not worry it might kill you.”

Colbert went on to read a personal message to “Uncle Jeff” saying, “Please get the vaccine, otherwise, you can’t come to my head writer’s wedding. There’s gonna be a shrimp tower!”

Despite his best efforts, Colbert conceded that there is a major problem when trying to convince people to get vaccinated — “anti-vax theories are on a collision course to crazytown.”

The host pointed to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who argued against the Covid-19 vaccine while at an Ohio State Health committee hearing this week — claiming that the shots are “magnetized.”

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

Colbert cracked that it’s “always a good sign when your doctor sounds like a [Charles] Dickens character,” before playing the clip of Tenpenny at Tuesday’s hearing.

The camera then panned back to the host, revealing that a spoon had magically stuck to his nose while he was airing the clip.

“Oh my God! She’s right! It’s the dreaded Thanksgiving kids’ table syndrome!” Colbert yelled. “Ahh! Ahh!!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

