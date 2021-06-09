A Cleveland-based doctor argued against Covid vaccinations during a Tuesday Ohio State Health committee hearing in a most peculiar way. She claimed that vaccinations are “magnetized” and that metal objects such as keys, forks, and spoons can stick to vaccinated people. Oh, and she prefaced that comment by noting “I’m sure you’ve seen it on the Internet.”

The bizarre moment came from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who was testifying in favor of Ohio State House Bill 248, which would ban businesses or the government from requiring vaccinations.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized, Dr. Tenpenny noted. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

But wait, there’s more! She also brought in the dangers of 5G cellular towers, an old chestnut for those who traffic in baseless conspiracies. “There’s been people who have long suspected that there’s been some sort of an interface, ‘yet to be defined’ interface, between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers” she added.

Just so we are clear, all of what Dr. Tenpenny said is baseless. Allow us to cite the journalistic stalwart FOX8 Cleveland to drop some much-needed knowledge:

Vaccines for COVID-19 do not contain metals or microchips that make recipients magnetic at the site of injection, physics and medical experts have told Reuters. There’s no evidence that 5G harms the immune system scientific director of SciProof International in Sweden Myrtill Simko told the Associated Press last year. The theories gained momentum in 2019 from Russian state media outlets, which helped push them into U.S. domestic conversation, disinformation experts said in that same AP report.

Dr. Tenpenny has her own series of podcasts and has also been a guest on others, where she has derided the safety of the very Covid vaccines that have led to a precipitous drop in infections and deaths for a deadly pathogen that has killed roughly 600,00o Americans.

(H/T Tennessee Holler)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com