Continuing their light-hearted feud, Mark Boughton, the Mayor of Danbury, Connecticut, has accepted John Oliver’s challenge and committed to actually naming a sewage plant after the late-night host on one condition: Oliver has to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The quarrel began when Oliver addressed the racial disparities that occur during the jury selection process in Connecticut, prompting him to inexplicably bash one city in particular: Danbury. “If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*ck Danbury!” Oliver said, without explaining his animosity towards the city.

Boughton quickly shot back, vowing to honor “full of crap” Oliver by naming the sewage plant after him.

But it turns out Boughton was actually kidding, and he told USA Today that his threat was just a “joke to return volley.”

Disappointed that Boughton backed out, Oliver diverged from his segment on the RNC and Kenosha last week to go on another anti-Danbury rant.

“Wait, so you’re not doing it? Aw, f*ck you, Danbury! You had the first good idea in your city’s history and you chickened out on the follow-through. What a classic Danbury move,” he said. “Listen, I didn’t know that I wanted my name on your sh*t factory, but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”

Oliver then offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if the city commits to naming its sewage plant after him, which got Boughton’s attention. The mayor agreed to rename the facility after Oliver in a Facebook video posted Sunday, but on one condition: “You must come here to Danbury and be physically present when we cut the ribbon.”

Boughton quipped that if Oliver refused to come to Danbury, he was already in talks with his late-night competitors, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah. The mayor joked that he would also name a porta-potty “The John Oliver Sh*t House” if the comedian failed to come to the city.

