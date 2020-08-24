‘Don’t Mess With Danbury’: Connecticut City Renames Sewage Plant After ‘Full of Crap’ John Oliver

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has inexplicably started a feud with the city of Danbury, Connecticut — and inspired Mayor Mark Boughton to name the city’s sewage plant after the comedian because “it’s full of crap, just like you.”

Oliver addressed the racial disparities that occur during the jury selection process in Connecticut during last week’s episode of his show, during which he went on a tangent and bashed one city in particular: Danbury.

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, f*ck Danbury!” Oliver said without explaining his animosity towards the city.

Boughton took to Twitter this week to warn Oliver about making jokes at the city’s expense, writing, “don’t mess with Danbury.”

John Oliver, don’t mess with Danbury. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 22, 2020

Boughton also posted a video to Facebook revealing that the town has honored Oliver by naming the sewage plant after him following his not-so-nice description of the city.

“Behind me you’ll see the city of Danbury sewer plant,” he said in the video. “And we are gonna rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. Why? Because it’s full of crap, just like you, John.”

Oliver shot back during this week’s episode while discussing the DNC. The host praised Rhode Island for two things: It’s official state appetizer, calamari, and for not including the city of Danbury. “I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: f*ck Danbury. Babies, elderly, pets, buildings all of you can go f*ck yourselves,” he added.

