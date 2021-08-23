<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apple TV has dropped the first full-length trailer for the second season of their hit series The Morning Show.

The trailer picks up from the first season’s cliffhanger, as Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson and Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy had just exposed the depth of their news network’s toxic corporate culture on air.

According to the show synopsis, season two will see the team “emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

At one point in the trailer UBA executive Cory Ellison, portrayed by Billy Crudup, urgently tries to get Alex back to the network amid her post- bombshell leave of absence.

“The game is changing. My job is to ensure the stability of UBA,” he says, adding, “Alex, I need you to come back. You are the only thing that can save us.”

Alex’s return to the show seems to cause some drama, as Bradley exclaims that she refuses to “get edged out,” adding, “I feel like they’re bringing in my big sister to clean up my mess.”

In addition to dealing with their never-ending feud, the trailer reveals that The Morning Show anchors will tackle hot button issues in the real world, including racism in the media and the coronavirus pandemic — both of which took over the news last summer.

New cast members Will Arnett, Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, Julianna Margulies, and Holland Taylor also made appearances in the dramatic new trailer.

The second season of The Morning Show, produced by both Aniston and Witherspoon, is set to debut on Apple TV on Sept. 17, with a new episode airing weekly.

Watch above, via YouTube.

