Netflix has added Servant of the People, the satirical series in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky starred before launching his political career, back to its library.

The streamer announced the news in a Wednesday tweet, writing, “You asked and it’s back!”

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

Yes, before Zelensky actually became the President of Ukraine, he played the role in a satirical television series. Servant of the People was previously in the Netflix library from 2017 to 2021.

The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelensky decided to run for president of Ukraine in 2019, naming his new political party Servant of the People as a nod to the series.

Netflix’s decision to add the series its library comes as Zelensky continues to receive global praise for his courage and defiance against Russian leader Vladimir Putin amid his invasion of Ukraine.

The platform likely gained streaming rights for the series after Swedish television group Eccho Rights, which has been licensing the show around the world, announced that it was back on the market.

“The series is a comedy but also an important document of where Zelensky comes from,” said Eccho managing partner Nicola Söderlund, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“His fictional president is a normal man, who grows into his role as a heroic and adored leader,” said Söderland. “While the real-world scenario facing Zelensky and the Ukrainian people is far more grim and appalling than the comedy of the series, there are obvious parallels with the real-world situation, and Servant of the People is a fascinating, important and historic piece of television.”

Watch the trailer above, via YouTube.

