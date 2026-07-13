Adam Carolla Co-Host Pushes Back After He Calls Graham Platner’s Alleged Rape a ‘Basic Drunken Dude Thing’

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Adam Carolla’s co-host wanted some clarity on what he meant after he said the rape accusation, which forced Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) to quit his race, sounded more like a “basic drunken dude thing” than sexual assault.

The veteran podcaster talked about the accusation during his Sunday podcast.

“This stuff sounds like drunken dude behavior,” Carolla said. “People get weird with this stuff, but I would say most every guy I know did what he’s being accused of at one point or another with their girlfriend at some point after a night of drinking.”

He continued, “It’s basically like: I’m drunk, I’m horny, I weigh 50 pounds more than you, we’re gonna have sex, it’s not really rape because we sleep in the same bed and I’m just gonna pass out and then the next day I won’t really remember what happened but I’ll buy you some flowers. It’s a basic drunken dude thing.”

His producer, Mike Dawson, jumped in to push back a bit right then.

“You’re just talking about being black out drunk and doing stuff that you regret and don’t remember,” Dawson said. “You’re not talking about actually raping.”

“I’m saying exactly what it was,” Carolla said.

He added he believed Platner was a “weirdo,” “sexual deviant,” and a “piece of sh*t.”

Carolla’s longtime producer still seemed bothered by his take.

“You said that we all knew guys who did exactly what he did. I’m just having a hard time rectifying that,” Dawson said.

Carolla rattled off his take again:

Got drunk, lived with a chick in their 20s, horny, f*cked up, she’s like “I’m going to bed.” He’s like “I’m gonna get some before you pass out and then we’ll both pass out.” Yeah, that’s standard drunken blue collar dude behavior.

“Clear, okay,” Dawson said.

That back-and-forth came after Politico reported the claim, which ended up being the campaign death blow for the scandal-plagued Platner on July 6. The accuser, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, told the outlet:

She had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

Carolla said a few minutes later in his Sunday podcast he thinks society needs less of a black-and-white view of rape.

“We’ve been calling everything rape and I don’t think that’s a good idea,” he said. “I think we need stratas, just like we have with murder.”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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