Trump Trolled With 10-Foot-Tall Iran War ‘Participation Trophy’ on the National Mall

President Donald Trump was ruthlessly trolled with a 10-foot-tall Iran war “Participation Trophy” that mysteriously appeared Monday morning on the National Mall.

The trophy included a plaque that read:

We hereby award President Donald J. Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran War,” the trophy’s plaque read. “While some concern themselves with military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate regardless of the final score. As the recipient of this prestigious award, President Trump joins the ranks of children everywhere who received recognition for simply showing up.

NEWS: A 10 foot tall participation trophy has been placed on the National Mall in honor of Donald Trump's "enthusiastic involvement" in the Iran war. A group called Secret Handshake is taking credit. pic.twitter.com/EtagBVTEWH — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) July 13, 2026

Taking credit for the new landmark was the guerrilla artist group, Secret Handshake.

A spokesperson told The Daily Beast that the monument also serves as the “Donald Trump Trophy Donation Center,” where the public is encouraged to drop off their own prizes for the president.

“Together, we hope that if enough trophies are donated, he will be perceived as a winner and not feel the need to bomb other countries,” the spokesperson said.

Trump has repeatedly made known his desire to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for “ending” anywhere from eight to 10 wars.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump, which he gladly accepted.

In addition, FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the widely-mocked “inaugural FIFA Peace Prize” at the 2026 World Cup Final Draw in Washington, D.C.

Secret Handshake was the group behind the installation of fully functioning arcade games on the Mall’s West Potomac Park titled “Operation Epic Furious: Strait to Hell,” as well as a golden 12-foot monument to Trump and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran was desperately begging him for a deal to end the military operation that started in June 2025 and escalated in March 2026. Meanwhile, despite a signed “Memorandum of Understanding,” U.S. Central Command and Iran have continued to trade missile strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping waterway that Trump claimed Monday was “OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran.”

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