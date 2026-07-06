Adam Carolla went on a scorched-earth rant against California State Senator Scott Wiener (D) for voting against a bill that would have barred registered sex offenders from running for public office, with Carolla accusing the liberal lawmaker of being so obsessed with the male genitalia that it was wrecking his brain.

The veteran podcaster and comic slammed Wiener during the Sunday episode of his show.

“Here’s the part I’m interested with: Scott Wiener, you love chugging c*ck. That’s your raison d’être. That’s what you do. When you close your eyes at night, you think about chugging c*ck, when you wake up the following morning, you think about chugging c*ck,” Carolla said.

He continued, “I have things I have like as well. I like vintage Datsun race cars, and I like Graham Parker. But if you elected me into office, I wouldn’t go like, ‘Okay, proposal, Tuesday the 27th, that’s Graham Parker Day.’ People would go like, ‘Well, we want to deal with potholes and homeless people.'”

Wiener, who is openly gay, has been seen at several Pride marches over the years. That didn’t go great for him recently, though; Wiener was hounded out of the San Francisco Trans March last month when irate attendees fumed over his views on Israel.

“You’ve been terrible on Gaza! You do not belong here anymore Scott and it breaks my f*cking heart!” one of the attendees shrieked. “It breaks my heart that someone who wrote good legislation for queers is so f*cking terrible on Gaza!”

Carolla skewered Wiener a few days after he voted against the ban on sex offenders running for office.

The podcaster said Wiener had made some other terrible legislative decisions in the past as well, like when he authored a bill that lowered the penalty on someone knowingly exposing a sex partner to HIV without disclosing it from a felony to a misdemeanor; the bill was passed in 2017.

Carolla also said Wiener wastes his time on bogus issues, like complaining about a Bay Area coffee chain taking down its Pride flag.

“We’re not interested in that! We’re interested in schools, because we have kids,” Carolla said. “You chug c*ck, we have families. And then we elect you to do non-c*ck-related stuff.”

Wiener is currently running to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the House.

Carolla ended the rant with a final plea: “Scott Wiener, stop thinking about c*ck, and start thinking about policy!”

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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