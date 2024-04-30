‘Totally Possible!’ Trump Fan Lashes Out Over CNN Anchor ‘Trying Not To Laugh’ At Taylor Swift Rigged Super Bowl Theory

A Trump fan named Joe Black told CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan he didn’t appreciate it when Dana Bash mocked the “totally possible” theory that Taylor Swift rigged the Super Bowl with President Joe Biden.

Right-wing angst over Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce sparked bizarre accusations that Swift and the National Football League conspireded to installBiden for a second term by rigging the outcome of the Super Bowl in order to engineer a Swift-Travis Kelce Uber-endorsement.

On Sunday’s edition of CNN’s The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper — entitled “MisinfoNation: The Trump Faithful” — O’Sullivan drew Black out by asking him where he gets his news, which included an individual who claimed Taylor Swift is a “government psy-op”:

BLACK: This is from Benny Johnson.

O’SULLIVAN: Johnson. By now everyone knows Taylor Swift is a government psyop, and this is exactly why corporate media is having a meltdown about it. You don’t believe Taylor Swift is a government psyop?

BLACK: I don’t know what to believe about Taylor Swift. It’s good to keep your mind open. Could she be?

O’SULLIVAN: No, she’s dating a Pfizer and Bud Light agent in the NFL because we’re a few weeks from the Super Bowl.

BLACK: Yes. And there’s taking the endorsement from Taylor Swift.

O’SULLIVAN: Yes.

BLACK: The Biden administration, and then who’s going to win the Super Bowl?

O’SULLIVAN: But you don’t think the Super Bowl is rigged?

BLACK: Who’s going to see it?

O’SULLIVAN: Do you think —

BLACK: I think football is rigged. Yes.

O’SULLIVAN: OK. There’s a CNN clip in here. Watch CNN has a meltdown over our coverage of the Taylor Swift psyop.

DANA BASH, CNN ANCHOR: Here are the latest conspiracy theory making the rounds that the Super Bowl will be rigged for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. And the endgame is Swift endorsing Biden after the big game.

Here are some of the messages, I’m trying not to laugh, circulating on social media. Vivek Ramaswamy —

BLACK: See what she did there?

O’SULLIVAN: What did she do?

BASH: I’m trying not to laugh.

BLACK: I’m trying not to laugh, you know, kind of thing. So why isn’t it OK to take that in and to let it register and think about it for a minute? Could that be possible? That there could be some funding going to Taylor Swift or, you know, stuff like that could lean her into a certain direction so that she would support somebody? I mean, that could be totally possible.

O’SULLIVAN: I call that a conspiracy theory. OK?

BLACK: Sure. Yes.

O’SULLIVAN: What I find most difficult to believe, but the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Super Bowl conspiracy theory is that you think the Democrats could be so organized to pull out all the stop?

BLACK: Very organized.

O’SULLIVAN: Do you think?

BLACK: I do. Yes.

O’SULLIVAN: We’re going to get together as well as reading the Super Bowl and Taylor is going to back by progressives. That’s just so much stuff, like that is so much organization.

BLACK: Not that hard to do.

O’SULLIVAN: You don’t think?

BLACK: Yes. Rigging the election, that’d be a lot more complicated.