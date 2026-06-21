Fox News anchor Peter Doocy asked Jeanine Pirro — U.S. attorney for Washington D.C. — whether ABC’s Jonathan Karl is “in trouble” over a video he posted in which he lifted a detached piece of paint from the surface of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. And Pirro did not dismiss the possibility.

In an interview on The Sunday Briefing, Doocy quoted a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump — in which the commander-in-chief suggested Karl vandalized the pool.

“President Trump’s got a crime stoppers tip for you,” Doocy told Pirro. “He says, ‘lightweight ABC reporter Jonathan Karl was seen sticking his hand into the pool and trying to rip the rubber off the surface.’ Judge, is Jonathan Karl from ABC in trouble?”

And though the question seemed to be asked in jest, Pirro clearly left the door open.

“Well, you know, it depends,” she said. “Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing — or attempting to vandalize — the reflecting pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C. Look, the president has made it a priority to make D. C. Not only safe but beautiful. And there are several citations that have been handed out to individuals. And these are cases that will be prosecuted to the full extent. If there are more serious products that are put into the reflecting pool to create more algae or a bigger problem, then we’ll consider more serious charges. But make no mistake, making D.C. beautiful is a priority. And if you damage, vandalize, or do anything to impact something like the reflecting pool, you can be prosecuted.”

The $14 million Reflecting Pool renovation project has been the subject of mockery, as the pool has been covered in algae. Trump said there have been numerous arrests in connection with alleged vandalization of the pool.

“Many additional people have been arrested having to do with the disgraceful Vandalism of our beautiful Reflecting Pool,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It hasn’t looked or worked like this since 1922, when it was originally built, but even then, it leaked badly, and didn’t work. Ours worked perfectly, including the mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before! What these terrible Vandals have done is a true affront to both Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and should be dealt with accordingly.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

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