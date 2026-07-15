Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), 92, butchered acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche‘s name while introducing Blanche Wednesday at his Senate Confirmation hearing.

Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, gave a lengthy introduction in which he described the Democratic opposition to Blanche as “partisan.”

Blanche, President Donald Trump‘s former personal attorney, worked as deputy attorney general under AG Pam Bondi before Bondi was booted in April.

“To be clear, there are fair questions for Mr. Blanche,” Grassley said during his introduction.

“I don’t agree with how Mr. Blanche or the Justice Department handled every matter, and I’ve demanded answers and will continue to do so. But many of the criticisms aired in recent days just completely miss the mark,” he added.

Grassley, who also mangled the word “Democrat,” then went on to outline the opposition being supported by what he described as the “partisan media”:

And they certainly don’t mention that Mr. Blanche has received letters of support from organizations representing more than 600,000 law enforcement officers, 23 state attorneys general and scores of former Justice Department officials. So from my vantage point, if the people who engaged in the worst partisan warfare lawfare this country has ever seen, have a problem with Todd Blanche, that’s a good thing in my book. As sure as sunrise today, some of my Democart colleagues will tell us that Mr. Branch has unique, uniquely terrible nominee. Before they do so, however, I urge them to remember the boy who cried wolf and take a long look in the mirror before lecturing anyone about partisanship at the Justice Department.

Blanche was lauded by Trump Tuesday as “100% loyal” in a Truth Social post.

“He is a great lawyer, always very fair, and every Republican Senator should vote to CONFIRM Todd Blanche, ASAP!” the president wrote.

Grassley was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974 and has been in the Senate since 1980.

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