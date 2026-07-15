Chicago Cubs Reporter Apologizes for Deleted Tweet Trashing Team Execs

A Chicago Cubs reporter has apologized for accidentally posting — then deleting — a tweet trashing the team’s front office.

On Monday night, Marquee Sports Network’s Bruce Levine published a tweet that appeared to be meant as a direct message to someone. The tweet read:

You and the other coaches have been the stars of the team being 12 games over 500. Let’s Hope twinkle dee and twinkle dum don’t sell you out like the 2025. Enjoy the family time pal.

As noted in a report from Awful Announcing, Levine writing “twinkle dee and twinkle dum” was likely a reference to team president Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins. In 2025, the two failed to make a big splash at the 2025 trade deadline.

The next morning, Levine issued an apology. A report from the Chicago Sun-Times read:

A Cubs spokesperson told the Sun-Times: “Bruce has apologized to Jed and Carter, and they’ve accepted his apology. We’ve moved on, and we’re focused on an exciting second half of the season.” That might be easier said than done. Levine is a constant presence at Wrigley Field, often sitting right next to Hoyer and Hawkins in media scrums, which air on Marquee. Levine didn’t return a request for comment.

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