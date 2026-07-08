Irish Embassy Abruptly Pulls Plug on Event Honoring Mark Halperin – After Invitees Reportedly Flagged Past Allegations

The Irish Embassy in Washington, D.C., abruptly postponed an event honoring journalist Mark Halperin, among others, after multiple invitees reportedly urged officials to nix it over the veteran commentator’s history of sexual misconduct allegations.

The embassy had planned to host a July 15 reception recognizing the permanent co-hosts of 2Way’s The Morning Meeting podcast, which includes Halperin, Larry O’Connor and Kevin Walling.

But, as Politico Playbook reported, attendees received an email on Tuesday informing them the gathering had been shelved.

“Regrettably due to unforeseen circumstances, this event is postponed and will not take place on 15 July as previously advised,” the embassy wrote.

According to the outlet, two people with direct knowledge of the planning said multiple invitees contacted Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason and embassy staff to press for the event to be canceled because of Halperin’s past.

In 2017, more than a dozen women accused Halperin of sexual misconduct stemming from his tenure as political director at ABC News between 1994 and 2004. The allegations included claims that he pressured subordinates for sexual relationships, masturbated in front of a female colleague, grabbed a colleague’s breasts, and made other unwanted physical contact. Halperin has disputed some of the allegations.

At the time, however, Halperin issued a public apology acknowledging aspects of his conduct and said his behavior had been “inappropriate and caused others pain” and admitted he had pursued “relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me.”

He added that he was “deeply sorry,” while maintaining that some allegations against him were untrue without addressing individual claims.

Before the allegations emerged, Halperin was one of the country’s most recognizable political journalists, serving as an NBC News analyst, appearing regularly on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and co-hosting Showtime’s The Circus.

O’Connor and a spokesperson for the Irish Embassy declined to comment on the matter to Politico, while Halperin and Walling did not respond to requests for comment.

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