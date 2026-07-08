‘Let’s Talk About All of It’: Fox News Guest Calls Out Republicans for ‘Not Policing Their Own’

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis called out Republicans for “not policing their own” during a segment on Fox News.

Nellis, a former Senior Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, clashed with Conservative podcaster Rich Zeoli Tuesday during a segment on The Story With Martha MacCallum on disgraced Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner.

The pair easily agreed that Platner — whose campaign is virtually dead in the water after rape allegations emerged earlier this week — should go.

“…This situation has spiraled out of control. He’s clearly not a good dude, and he’s got to go,” Nellis told Gallagher.

Dems stuck by Platner “when they thought he could win, and now they know he can’t win, and now they will abandon him,” Zeoli said.

But sparks flew after guest host Trace Gallagher played a reel of high-profile Dems like Bernie Sanders touting Platner prior to the allegations becoming public, and Nellis mentioned President Donald Trump and allegations of domestic abuse against Rep. Max Miller (R-OH):

MIKE NELLIS: “The last thing we need is another demon, right? And those clips are difficult to see. Every Democrat will have to wrestle with how we got here. I will say though, the Republican party has not been policing their own. I mean we could talk about Donald Trump and his long dalliances all day. [CROSSTALK] Hold on just a second because I let you talk. TRACE GALLAGHER: Stay on topic, just stay on topic. NELLIS It’s Congressman Max Miller accused of beating his wife just like a month and a half ago and I haven’t heard a single- RICH ZEOLI: What does that have to do with Graham Platner? [CROSSTALK] So then don’t back people with Nazi tattoos then. NELLIS: I agree with you. ZEOLI: How about this? The Democrat Party has a rule: if guy has a tattoo, you don’t endorse him. NELLIS: That — I’m not talking about Trump but I’m talking about Max Miller. He’s accused of beating his wife a month and a half ago, where are the Republicans calling for him to drop out?

Zeoli insisted “nobody cares” about Max Miller, who has denied the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife:

NELLIS: …We have a lot of bad individuals rising up in politics right now and it includes Graham Platner and he has to go by the fact that you said no one cares that max Miller beat his wife? ZEOLI: We are not here to talk about Max Miller we’re here to talk about Graham Platner. NELLIS: If we are not policing this conduct from whether they are Democrats or Republicans, it’s not right. Nobody has the moral high ground here. ZEOLI: But the topic today is Graham Platner. We are talking about Graham Platner. If we want to do another segment on the Congressman you are bringing up or the candidate. NELLIS: You let me know when we will book a segment.

Watch above via Fox.

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