Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson blasted Graham Platner and his team’s attempt to “put their thumb on the scale” in choosing a candidate to replace the scandal-ridden Democrat.

Murphy-Anderson released a video on Tuesday in which she pressed Platner to drop out of the race and said officials are hard at work looking for a replacement candidate to take on Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner is facing mounting pressure to end his campaign after multiple accusations of misconduct from women, including a sexual assault allegation from a former girlfriend. Platner has denied the allegations.

Murphy-Anderson said:

Hi everyone, I wanted to provide you all an update on the U.S. Senate race here in Maine. As you know, the Maine Democratic Party has been working around the clock to develop a process to replace our U.S. Senate nominee that is open, inclusive, transparent, and fair. The integrity of this process is just as important as the outcome, and we are committed to ensuring that Democrats across our state can have confidence in both. Unfortunately, Graham Plotner’s team has repeatedly reached out to us in an attempt to put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like. We have repeatedly reiterated to Graham Platner’s team that they have no role in determining our next Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate nor in determining what this processes looks like. We have also reiterated that Graham Platner must drop out of this race so that Democrats in Maine can focus on defeating Susan Collins this November. We look forward to making this process public as soon as Graham Platner formally withdraws from this race.

Update from Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson on the Maine Senate race. pic.twitter.com/Jzj9ofinU8 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 8, 2026

Both Lyndsey Fifield and Jenny Racicot have come forward to discuss their allegations against Platner this week.

Racicot has claimed that the Senate candidate sexually assaulted her in 2021.

Platner has yet to drop out of the race, saying he’s reflecting on the state of his campaign and the best way to move forward.

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