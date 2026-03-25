Loomer Fumes At Trump Cozying Up to Zuckerberg: ‘Slap in the Face to MAGA!’

Laura Loomer is none too pleased with her favorite president, following Mark Zuckerberg’s being added to a White House tech council.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the first members of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which is meant to bring “together the Nation’s foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology.”

Among the 13 members on the council is Facebook founder Zuckerberg, someone who has earned plenty of criticism from conservatives. The council will eventually hold a total of 24 members.

Others added to the list so far are: Marc Andreessen, Sergey Brin, Safra Catz, Michael Dell, Jacob DeWitte, Fred Ehrsam, Larry Ellison, David Friedberg, Jensen Huang, John Martinis, Bob Mumgaard, and Lisa Su.

“We went from Zuckerberg for Prison to Zuckerberg now being appointed to President Trump’s White House Tech panel,” Loomer, a longtime advisor and ally to Trump, wrote in a Wednesday X post. “So much for accountability! Zuckerberg deplatformed President Trump, censored his supporters and then helped steal an election. What a slap in the face to MAGA!”

We went from Zuckerberg for Prison to Zuckerberg now being appointed to President Trump’s White House Tech panel. So much for accountability! Zuckerberg deplatformed President Trump, censored his supporters and then helped steal an election. What a slap in the face to MAGA! pic.twitter.com/F3ZZ7zPhX2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 25, 2026

Loomer is referring to Trump being booted off of Zuckerberg’s Facebook in January 2021, along with most other social media platforms, following the January 6 Capitol riot. The ban was originally indefinite, with Zuckerberg saying at the time that having Trump on there would be too big of a risk, but he was reinstated on the platform in 2023.

Facebook has also long faced criticism from conservatives, which became heightened during the Covid-19 pandemic when many accused the platform of unfairly suspending or banning them to appease the government.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee in 2024, Zuckerberg said he bowed to pressure from former President Joe Biden’s administration on censoring content, but added he would not do it again.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he wrote at the time. “I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction — and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again.”

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