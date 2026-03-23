ONE SHEET: Hegseth Loses to Free Press, Cable News Adds HUGE Mics, Fox Covers for Trump

The Big Picture

Cable news executives spent the weekend trying to look more like podcasters, and mostly succeeded in looking confused. A federal judge handed the press a rare First Amendment win, ruling Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon credentialing scheme unconstitutional — though the building hasn’t exactly rolled out the welcome mat yet. CBS News Radio, which has been on the air since 1927, is shutting down in May; it earned $67,000 in revenue in January. And Project Hail Mary opened to $80 million, which Amazon would very much like you to file under “the movie business is back.”

Today’s sources: Status | CNN Reliable Sources | Puck | Poynter | Barrett Media | CJR | The Bulwark | Simon Owens | The Ankler | Newsbusters | Page Six Hollywood | Semafor

Top Story

PODCAST ENVY: CABLE NEWS TRIES OUT HUGE MICS — GETS LAUGHED AT

Something strange happened at CNN this week. Anderson Cooper broadcast the news into an oversized vintage desk microphone, seated next to a paper map of the Middle East, sleeves rolled up, jacket off. Jake Tapper anchored an hour of The Lead from his own office, walking viewers through his collection of presidential campaign posters from losing candidates. A CNN spokesperson described both as “experiments.” The network’s staff described them differently.

Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the story of what was driving the overhaul. CNN chief executive Mark Thompson had convened content leaders and pointed to Edward R. Murrow — cigarette in hand, papers on the desk — as a model for what real journalism looks and feels like on air. Byers characterized the thinking as: the Murrow aesthetic conveyed credibility through informality. The execution conveyed confusion. Technology journalist Joanna Stern sniped on X: “If only there were a cutting-edge solution for getting good audio that didn’t involve a massive mic under your chin.” The Bulwark’s Tim Miller said he was “looking forward to John Berman from the bathroom stall.”

Status’ Natalie Korach went deeper Sunday, pulling the camera back to show that CNN’s awkward pivot is part of a broader industry-wide spasm. MS NOW has been airing its own podcast episodes on linear television more than three dozen times in recent months, leaning into all-caps algorithm-friendly YouTube captions — posting clips with headlines like “Trump BOWS to Ticketmaster monopoly, BETRAYING MAGA.” Fox News has Will Cain doing an exposed-microphone conversational format. The Murdochs acquired Red Seat Ventures, which produces Megyn Kelly’s show, and cut a licensing deal with the “Ruthless” podcast. Every major cable network is now chasing the same audience by imitating the same aesthetic.

The veterans that Status spoke to were not impressed. “It’s kinda like rearranging furniture in a burning house,” independent YouTuber Keith Edwards told Status. A former television executive called the moves “the least authentic thing you could do” — because format is “nowhere on the list of people’s problems with mainstream media.” Another said it felt like “desperation.” A third: “It’s a little late to the party.”

Byers was equally cold. CNN needs programming that is genuinely fresh, he argued — not anchors in casual clothes performing informality during a war, when production value and credibility matter most. Dressing down its best talent to chase podcast energy risks making them look ridiculous rather than relatable. His verdict: “Any sucker can sit at a table in their office and talk into a microphone.”

The irony Byers couldn’t resist: Thompson’s Murrow-nostalgia experiment landed the same week that Bari Weiss shuttered CBS News Radio — the actual smoky newsroom where Murrow got his start. One network is cosplaying the golden age of broadcast. The other just turned off the lights on it.

TAKEAWAY: Every network is chasing authenticity by imitating its aesthetic — which is precisely the most inauthentic thing you can do. If the audience wanted cable news in a podcast wrapper, they’d be watching cable news. They’re not.

Three Takes

HEGSETH LOSES IN COURT — BUT HAS HE LOST IT?

A federal judge handed the press a significant legal victory Friday, ruling that Pete Hegseth‘s Pentagon credentialing policy — which effectively replaced mainstream reporters with MAGA influencers — was unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman ordered the Defense Department to restore press passes to seven New York Times reporters. The Pentagon said it would appeal. As of Sunday evening, the NYT was still waiting to hear back.

Status (Saturday) treated this as a clearcut win — and a long time coming. Jon Passantino documented Hegseth’s step-by-step campaign against press access over the past year: the revocation of hallway credentials, the pledge reporters were required to sign not to solicit unauthorized information, the exodus of mainstream outlets replaced by MAGA-aligned voices. Status quoted Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Seth Stern: “It’s unfortunate that it took this long for the Pentagon’s ridiculous policy to be thrown in the trash.” The tone throughout: combative and celebratory.

CNN Reliable Sources (Sunday) took a more measured read. Brian Stelter surfaced ground-level texture — beat reporters receiving messages from military personnel asking “Does this mean we’ll see you Monday?” — and framed the ruling as meaningful but fragile. He quoted the NYT‘s Charlie Savage calling it “a vigorous affirmation of constitutional press freedom” while noting it existed against a backdrop of relentless administration pressure. Stelter also flagged the Pentagon’s refusal to answer whether it would comply pending appeal as itself a signal worth watching.

CJR (Saturday) pulled the widest lens, situating the Pentagon ruling alongside the USAGM/Voice of America return-to-work order and the broader context of wartime press access. CJR quoted Friedman’s opinion on the public’s right to information during the Iran war, and noted the administration filed an appeal and a stay request within hours. CJR’s framing: courts remain one of the few arenas where press freedom is finding any traction at all.

TAKEAWAY: Three outlets, one ruling, three distinct registers — celebration, caution, and structural context. What’s notably absent is any conservative media outlet treating this as a press freedom victory. That gap isn’t incidental. When the right’s media ecosystem can’t acknowledge a First Amendment win for journalists covering a war, that tells you something about where the baseline has moved.

Three MORE Takes

THE VERDICT IS IN ON BARI WEISS’S FIRST BIG MOVE

CBS News Radio earned $67,000 in revenue in January. That number — surfaced from internal statistics by the New York Times and flagged by Poynter’s Tom Jones — is probably the most clarifying detail of the entire CBS News story. It explains, more than any memo language about “challenging economic realities,” why a service founded in 1927 is going dark in May. The radio division’s end is the clearest line in the cut — but the newsletters diverged sharply on what the whole package means.

Puck’s Dylan Byers reported from inside the building. Weiss’s assurance to laid-off staff that the cuts had “absolutely nothing to do with the quality of your work” was, Byers reported, not entirely accurate — she had grown frustrated with what she saw as complacency and resistance to change in parts of the newsroom, and that frustration shaped the decisions. Page Six Hollywood’s Tatiana Siegel added that Weiss’s address to affected staffers landed as “tone-deaf.” Puck also flagged that further cuts are expected as talent contracts expire. Byers’s frame: this is Weiss arriving, not just restructuring.

Simon Owens brought the sharpest outside math. David Ellison paid roughly $150 million for The Free Press largely to install Weiss at CBS News, Owens wrote — making the cost roughly $2.2 million per laid-off employee, not counting her salary. CBS News has also suffered a 6 percent ratings decline since Weiss took control — the same percentage as the staff cut. Owens was withering about what comes next: no defined vision yet to replace what’s being dismantled.

Poynter’s Tom Jones took the longest view, treating the CBS News Radio closure as an institutional loss that transcends the Weiss story. He invoked Walter Cronkite alongside Murrow, drew on the NYT‘s reporting on the radio service’s century of history, and noted that Cibrowski’s memo acknowledged the team had tried and failed to find a way to save it. Jones’s frame was elegiac — this is what the end of an era looks like, and it doesn’t announce itself with drama.

TAKEAWAY: Byers sees a woman arriving with a plan. Owens sees a man paying too much for a vision nobody has articulated. Jones sees a century ending quietly. All three may be right.

📰 Top Reads 📰

CNN, Andrew Kirell and Brian Stelter

FOX NEWS NEVER MENTIONED TRUMP’S MUELLER DEATH POST ON AIR: After Trump posted on Truth Social that he was “glad” Robert Mueller died — “He can no longer hurt innocent people!” — Fox News mentioned Mueller’s death at least six times on air without ever quoting the president’s reaction, per TV transcript searches by Kirell and Stelter. The one extended discussion on Trey Gowdy‘s Sunday show centered on the origins of the Russia investigation. Trump’s post never came up. Fox’s own website quoted Trump at the top of its Mueller story — it just decided television audiences didn’t need to know. … QUOTE (Fox News analyst Brit Hume): “This is the kind of stuff Trump does that makes people not just oppose him but hate him. There was no need to say anything.” … QUICK TAKE: Fox’s producers made a judgment call. The judgment was that their audience didn’t need to know the president celebrated a man’s death. That’s a choice worth noting.

Poynter, Tom Jones

BESSENT REFUSED THREE CHANCES TO CONDEMN TRUMP’S MUELLER COMMENTS: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday and was given three separate opportunities by moderator Kristen Welker to denounce Trump’s Truth Social post celebrating Mueller’s death. He took none of them — pivoting instead to the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, which Mueller had nothing to do with. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, on ABC’s This Week, had a different answer: “To say what the president said about Bob Mueller just shows you how completely self-consumed the president is.” When host Jonathan Karl compared Trump’s behavior to a tantrum, Christie said, “Well, of course, that’s what a child does.” … QUOTE (Bessent): “We should have a little empathy for what has been done to [Trump] and his family.” … QUICK TAKE: Bessent’s non-answer was its own answer. Christie’s willingness to say what Bessent wouldn’t tells you something about what it costs to say the obvious out loud.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter (Sunday)

WHITE HOUSE KILLED BILL MAHER’S MARK TWAIN PRIZE: The Atlantic broke the story Friday that Maher had been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — then had to update it hours later after White House intervention. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement: “This is fake news. Bill Maher will NOT be getting this award.” CNN’s follow-up reporting found that Maher had been informed of his selection but had not yet formally accepted when the White House called the Kennedy Center. … QUOTE (CNN’s Sunlen Serfaty and Donald Judd): “A source close to the Kennedy Center said that Maher had previously been told he has been selected.” … QUICK TAKE: The White House is now in the business of curating comedy awards. Kennedy Center independence, meet the new normal.

Semafor, Ben Smith

“LINDA FROM ARIZONA” MAY HAVE GIVEN TRUMP HIS ICE AIRPORT IDEA: On Friday, a caller named Linda phoned into Fox News-owned The Clay and Buck Show and suggested deploying ICE agents to TSA-strapped airports. Host Clay Travis called it “kind of a brilliant idea.” That evening, Travis floated the same idea on Fox News. The next morning, Trump announced on Truth Social he would move “brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports.” Travis told Semafor he was happy to have helped — but “Linda’s the genius here.” The White House did not respond to an inquiry about whether Linda deserves the credit. … QUOTE (Travis): “Linda’s the genius here.” … QUICK TAKE: The pipeline from Fox call-in radio to White House policy is apparently about 18 hours. Linda from Arizona is somewhere smiling.

Poynter, Tom Jones (via Sara Fischer)

CNN IS THE HOTEL BREAKFAST IN THE PARAMOUNT DEAL: Axios media correspondent Sara Fischer told the Poynter Report podcast that the real prize in Paramount’s pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery is entertainment assets — studios, sports, IP, streaming potential — not CNN. Fischer argued that CNN’s ultimate fate under new ownership will likely be shaped more by corporate strategy than editorial vision, given the realities of a contracting cable market. CNN comes along for the ride. It’s just not driving the deal. … QUOTE: Fischer frames CNN as “the hotel breakfast in the deal — included, but not why anyone booked the trip.” … QUICK TAKE: The network that once defined cable news is now an amenity.

CJR, Betsy Morais

NEXSTAR-TEGNA CLOSES — AND THE LOCALS WILL PAY: The FCC approved the $6.2 billion Nexstar-Tegna merger this week, creating a local TV group that would reach nearly 80 percent of U.S. homes across 44 states — well over the existing ownership cap. CJR’s Kyle Paoletta had been tracking this story since the fall, quoting University of Delaware researcher Danilo Yanich: “If fewer places control more information, you nationalize the stories.” Eight state attorneys general filed an emergency motion to block the deal; it hasn’t worked yet. FCC chair Brendan Carr approved the deal unilaterally, without a full commission vote. … QUOTE (former FCC staffer Gigi Sohn): “Nothing here is normal.” … QUICK TAKE: Carr’s language about empowering local communities and the reality of what consolidation does to local newsrooms are not the same sentence.

Simon Owens

BUZZFEED HAS NO RUNWAY LEFT TO PIVOT: Jonah Peretti used SXSW to outline his BuzzFeed turnaround — AI-powered apps, interactive games, a Nintendo-inspired platform called Branch Office — but Owens isn’t buying it. BuzzFeed is attempting to reinvent itself without the resources or time that kind of pivot requires, he argued. His prescription: sell HuffPost to private equity, focus on core BuzzFeed properties, and stop chasing new platforms with no viable business model underneath them. The brand still has reach. It just needs to stop pretending it can be something new. … QUOTE (Owens): “What it doesn’t need to do is launch a bunch of AI slop apps with no built-in business model.” … QUICK TAKE: Peretti has survived every BuzzFeed obituary so far. But this time the math may not cooperate.

Barrett Media, Garrett Searight

CBS NEWS RADIO’S CENTURY ENDS WITH A MEMO: Barrett Media covered the CBS News Radio closure as the trade story it is — the joint statement from Weiss and Cibrowski, the 60-70 positions eliminated, the May 22 end date. After the announcement, broadcast veterans flooded social media with remembrances of a service that launched careers from Murrow on down. Iowa’s 1630 KCJJ called Weiss an “internet hack” with “no broadcast experience” and promised listeners changes were coming. … QUOTE (Weiss and Cibrowski memo): “While this was a necessary decision, it was not an easy one.” … QUICK TAKE: A hundred years of radio news, ended in language that could have come from any corporate restructuring deck.

Newsbusters, Brad Wilmouth

CNBC FOUNDER COMPARES ICE TO IRANIAN REVOLUTIONARY GUARD: CNBC founder Tom Rogers appeared on MS NOW’s Morning Joe Friday and compared ICE to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard — while simultaneously advising Democrats to fund DHS anyway to avoid blame if a terrorist attack occurs. Newsbusters flagged the segment as emblematic of mainstream media’s framing problem on immigration enforcement, noting the contrast with Fox News coverage of anti-ICE agitators helping a sexual predator evade arrest in Boston. … QUOTE: Rogers compared ICE agents’ conduct to that of “the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.” … QUICK TAKE: Rogers managed to hand Republicans a bumper sticker and policy advice in the same segment.

Semafor, Max Tani

NOTUS IS SCALING UP TO CHASE THE WASHINGTON POST: Robert Allbritton announced plans to roughly double NOTUS’s staff of 50 by end of year, a move Semafor reports was driven in part by the Post’s February layoffs accelerating the outlet’s existing growth plans. New hires include former WaPo reporter Kadia Goba and HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic. Allbritton’s stated ambition: go directly after the Post’s audience. The timing — Post in retreat, NOTUS expanding — is not subtle. … QUOTE (Allbritton): “precipitated by the Post layoffs” … QUICK TAKE: The Post spent decades as the unquestioned home for Washington journalism. Now it’s the opportunity someone else is trying to fill.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler Wakeup, Sean McNulty / Status

PROJECT HAIL MARY OPENS TO $80M, VALIDATES AMAZON’S BET: Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary opened to $80.6 million domestically — nearly three times Amazon MGM’s previous biggest original opening (Red One at $32M) — and $141 million globally. The Ankler’s Sean McNulty noted it’s only the second non-sequel, non-IP original film to open over $70 million in the past decade, after Oppenheimer. The project was acquired by MGM for $1 million in March 2020 as a pre-publication book with Gosling attached as star and producer. Budget is estimated at $195 million, so profitability is still a long road — but the signal Amazon wanted to send to Hollywood has been sent. … QUOTE (McNulty): “Welcome to the movie business, Amazon! Yes — movies can do this, too.” … QUICK TAKE: Oppenheimer proved audiences would show up for a serious original film. Hail Mary proves it wasn’t a one-time exception.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter / Status

ABC EATS BACHELORETTE LOSSES, DISNEY’S NEW CEO INHERITS THE MESS: ABC pulled the upcoming season of The Bachelorette after TMZ published 2023 footage of star Taylor Frankie Paul throwing barstools at her then-boyfriend with a child present. The network faces losses estimated in the tens of millions, Disney scrambled to delete promotional content, and new CEO Josh D’Amaro found himself in a full-blown scandal in his first week on the job. Status noted ABC “played with fire” in casting Paul. Status’s Brian Lowry named outgoing CEO Bob Iger a winner for his timing: handed off Disney right before Covid the first time, and stepped aside again before this blew up. … QUOTE (Deadline’s Kate Campione): “Josh D’Amaro is having a hell of a first week.” … QUICK TAKE: The most cynical read — which The Cut offered — is that executives ignored documented red flags to make money off someone who seemed deeply unwell. That read is getting harder to dismiss.

The Ankler, Lesley Goldberg

DANA WALDEN CONSOLIDATES DISNEY’S TV KINGDOM: Disney’s newly installed president and chief creative officer Dana Walden tapped Debra OConnell to run the company’s television division in a reorg that multiple Ankler sources described as a power consolidation. FX CEO John Landgraf keeps a direct line to Walden; most everyone else reports through OConnell. One source: “This proves that Dana likes to consolidate power.” Another warned it makes things harder for the creative community — OConnell’s relationships are on the operations side, not with agents and showrunners. The reorg comes amid the Buffy reboot fiasco, the Bachelorette meltdown, and Oscar ratings hitting a four-year low. … QUOTE (Anonymous source): “Debra is someone who spent the past few years doing just what Dana wanted to do, like a chief of staff.” … QUICK TAKE: Walden arrived with a mandate to fix Disney TV. Step one appears to be ensuring nobody can fix anything without going through her.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class treated the CBS News Radio shutdown as a Bari Weiss story — a personnel drama, an ideological overhaul, a media mogul’s vision meeting institutional resistance. What nobody said out loud is that CBS News Radio’s death may be the clearest signal yet that legacy broadcast news is following print periodicals into irrelevance. Radio news was once the dominant form. Then television replaced it. Now streaming, social media, and the phone in everyone’s pocket are replacing television — and the economics that supported large, expensive, centralized news operations are evaporating with it. The newsletter class asked what Weiss is building. The better question is whether anything built on the old model — bloated staffs, linear formats, production values designed for appointment viewing — survives contact with a world where the lingua franca of news consumption is short, low-fi, and on-demand. CBS News Radio’s $67,000 January revenue isn’t just a number. It’s a preview.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Status (Natalie Korach, Sunday) | The Sunday Spotlight on cable news’ podcast envy was the weekend’s most complete piece of media industry analysis — multiple named and background sources, Fox News and MS NOW framed alongside CNN, and a treatment that went beyond mockery to ask what’s actually driving the experimentation. Korach also broke the NYT press pass restoration story Saturday and had the Pentagon’s non-answer on compliance before anyone else. In a weekend when everyone had the CBS News story, Status brought the texture nobody else did.

The Bottom Line

The same week CBS News Radio — a service older than television itself — quietly announced it earned $67,000 in January and would be shutting down in May, CNN’s anchors were unbuttoning their collars and leaning into vintage microphones trying to look like podcasters. It’s tempting to treat these as unrelated stories. They’re not. They’re the same story: legacy media scrambling to speak the language of the platforms that displaced them. The effort deserves some credit — at least the cablers are trying something. But there’s a painful irony in journalists who cover media trends for a living only now noticing that the audience migrated years ago. CBS News Radio didn’t die because Bari Weiss cut it. It died because nobody found a reason to save it. That’s a different indictment — and a more instructive one for everything still running on the old model.