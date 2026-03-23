CBS Alum Scott McFarlane Joining Left-Wing MediasTouch as Chief Washington Correspondent

ALERT: Professional news. Nine days after leaving CBS, I have found a new professional home: Chief Washington Correspondent and Anchor for @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/w4zRFPt1pp — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 23, 2026

Former CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane revealed Monday that he will join the left-leaning outlet MeidasTouch, just weeks after abrupt exit from the network amid reports he had grown “disillusioned” under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s leadership.

In a video posted Monday to X, MacFarlane confirmed the “good news” that MeidasTouch had brought him onto the platform as chief Washington correspondent and added that he will soon anchor a daily program, Scott McFarlane Reports, positioning himself at the center of the network’s political coverage.

MacFarlane framed the move as a shift toward stripped-back reporting, saying MeidasTouch shares his approach of delivering news “straight to the point” and avoiding “production theater and the useless bells and whistles.”

He stressed: “I’m not an opinionist, I’m an editorialist, I’m far from a politician. I’m an enterprise reporter and have been for a quarter of a century.”

“This moment of unique political toxicity and unique political danger,” MacFarlane continued, adding that he and the network share a commitment that “you don’t platform lies, you don’t platform conspiracy theories, and you don’t allow for the whitewashing of history.”

The hire comes after MacFarlane’s departure from CBS News earlier this month. Status’s Oliver Darcy reported he had allegedly grown “disillusioned” with the network’s editorial direction under Weiss. Weiss was installed last year by Paramount boss David Ellison, the son of billionaire Trump ally Larry Ellison.

Both Darcy and Guardian U.S. media reporter Jeremy Barr reported that MacFarlane’s frustration over coverage decisions was known among staff, particularly over a brief segment marking the January 6 Capitol attack anniversary by CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil.

In the weeks since leaving CBS, MacFarlane has continued reporting independently and breaking stories on House Democrat investigations.

As he moves to work under MeidasTouch, he vowed to continue reporting across multiple platforms, promising followers to be “here 365 days a year, chasing news, giving you news, trying to give you context and explanation.”

Watch above via X.

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