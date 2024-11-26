Rudy Giuliani Tells Judge He’s Completely Out of Cash After Defamation Ruling: ‘I Can’t Pay My Bills’

Rudy Giuliani told a federal judge that his financial situation has become dire as a result of a court order that he pay election workers nearly $150 million on Tuesday.

In Late October, a judge ordered Giuliani to hand over assets as payment for the election workers, whom he falsely accused of being complicit in a scheme to steal the 2020 presidential election. Those assets included his $6 million New York penthouse, a signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by the Hollywood star Lauren Bacall, and more. Giuliani also had to give up a collection of valuable watches — one of which was gifted to him by world leaders after the Sept. 11 attacks.

On Tuesday, Giuliani interrupted a court hearing presided by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman to elaborate on his recent financial hardships. A report from Reuters stated:

Giuliani’s lawyer Joseph Cammarata told Liman that his client had turned over 90% of the assets. But the judge questioned Giuliani’s alleged struggle to secure paperwork to hand over his 1980 Mercedes vehicle, saying Giuliani’s prior job as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan was a sign he was fully competent. That prompted Giuliani, 80, to speak up, complaining that his day-to-day life had been hamstrung by the election workers. “Your implication that I have been not diligent about this is totally incorrect,” Giuliani said from the defense table, pointing at the judge. “I don’t have a car, I don’t have a credit card, I don’t have cash,” Giuliani said. “I can’t pay my bills.” Liman then warned Giuliani that he could not speak again in court unless testifying under oath because his lawyer should do the talking.

A trial scheduled to begin Jan. 16 will determine if Giuliani must surrender his property in Florida and more sports memorabilia.