Conservative Activist Christopher Rufo Boasts Trump Can ‘Abolish DEI’ on Day One

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that conservative activist Christopher Rufo had been invited to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump ‘s and present them “with a plan to geld American universities by withholding money if they don’t pull back on diversity measures.”

On Monday night, Rufo joined Fox News’ Jesse Watters to talk about said plan.

“So you were very effective working with DeSantis in Florida in ripping CRT and DEI out of the education ecosystem. You’re saying that there’s an opportunity to do that nationally now?” asked Watters to kick off the conversation.

“That’s exactly right. President Trump has the opportunity to do what we’ve done in Florida on a national scale. And I’ll give you two numbers to set the context. In 2019, in the first Trump administration, there was about $19 million of federal contracts with DEI language attached to them. Last year, the Biden-Harris administration, that number was $1 billion,” replied Rufo. “This is a multibillion dollar industry that has now thousands of federal employees practicing racism, demanding segregation, and thinking that the United States is a fundamentally racist country. The president could put a stop to that on day one. He can abolish DEI and restore colorblind equality once and for all.”

“One of the greatest concentrations of the deep state is in these DEI departments that have attached themselves at Treasury, at the State Department, at the FBI, in the U.S. military. Those jobs have to get shut down. Those programs have to get terminated on day one. That’s how the president can achieve his entire agenda. And I hope that he does it and we’re all here to support it,” submitted Rufo later in the conversation.

“That’s interesting. So DEI also in a way, kind of like a Trojan horse for the Deep State, a Trojan horse for radical left hiring?” followed-up Watters.

“Yeah, that’s 100% true. I mean, it really is at this point, the focus of ideology within the administration. And this has been growing for many decades. It accelerated after 2020. It went crazy under the Biden-Harris administration, where they had two executive orders requiring every single federal department to double down on DEI,” answered Rufo. “There is a much better way to handle this. We don’t want to judge people based on their ancestry. We want to judge people as individual based on their merits. We have to get back to that. Those are the principles that are driving our country. Those are the principles that are driving this movement. And that’s what needs to be done.”

Watch above via Fox News.