Search Intensifies for Retired Air Force General Who Oversaw Facility Rumored to House Classified UFO Material

The FBI has reportedly joined the search for a missing retired Air Force general who held a number of sensitive positions during his time serving the country.

Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland was last seen at his home on Quail Run Court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 27, according to police.

The 68-year-old left his home on foot and has not been seen since.

A statement from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office noted that it was “unlike Neil to be out of touch from his family and friends for this length of time.”

The statement continued:

Over the last week, investigators at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office have worked hand in hand with the FBI and other partner agencies, and have so far uncovered no evidence of foul play. We are, however, utilizing all possible resources including advanced technologies, and still considering all possible scenarios as we follow up on leads towards locating Neil. As of today, despite the collective efforts of law enforcement and the community, we still do not know what happened to Neil after he left home on February 27th.

McCasland’s Air Force biography states he previously served as the commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. He also commanded the Phillips site of Air Force Research Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, and also oversaw space weapons programs during his time at the Pentagon.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, noted NewsNation, has been rumored to house debris from the alleged UFO recovered from Roswell, New Mexico. Experts, however, are not convinced his disappearance was related to his work in the Air Force.

The NewsNation report added:

In a statement, McCasland’s wife, Susan McCasland, said: “Bill does not have any special knowledge about the E.T. bodies and debris from the Roswell crash stored at Wright-Patt, though at this point, with absolutely no sign of them, maybe the best hypothesis is that aliens beamed them up to the mothership. However, no sightings of a mothership hovering above the Sandia Mountains have been reported.” [Astrophysicist Avi Loeb] concurred with McCasland’s wife, believing it is unlikely his disappearance relates to his knowledge of UFOs. “He probably was responsible for developing the latest technological advances used for weaponry within the Air Force. However, you know, it’s hard to believe that material retrieved from many decades ago would be a reason for taking him out now that President Trump actually directed the declassification of information that is not important for national security,” Loeb said.

