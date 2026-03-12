‘Ask and Ye Shall Receive’: CNN’s Scott Jennings Takes Victory Lap Over Paul Begala After ‘Steak and Lobster’ Brawl

CNN’s Scott Jennings took a victory lap over Paul Begala on Wednesday after the pair brawled over the Pentagon’s spending on steak and lobster for American service members.

Begala misled viewers about reports that the Department of Defense spent approximately $22 million on lobster tail and ribeye steak last September during a debate on Wednesday’s evening’s edition of The Source With Kaitlan Collins, suggesting that it had all been for Hegseth and other members of DoD leadership:

BEGALA: You know what’s important? He [Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth] has spent 15 million dollars in one month for ribeye steak, 6.9 million for lobster tail, 225 million dollars for furniture. He spent more in the month of September than most countries on Earth spent in their defense. All for himself! Lobster tails!? While our troops are eating MREs!? Lobster tails!? JENNINGS: Do you believe the secretary of defense is personally eating all the lobster? It’s for the troops! BEGALA: Oh really? The troops are getting lobster!? JENNINGS: Frequently in theater! Troops who are going to war. BEGALA: Oh my God! JENNINGS: You know that! BEGALA: They’re getting lobster, you are so full of it! JENNINGS: You’re gonna get killed over this, you’re gonna get killed over this. Internet, do something! BEGALA: They get the gold mine, we get the shaft!

The eponymous anchor declined to inform Begala that he was misinformed, but the internet did grant Jennings’s request.

Even before Wednesday night’s throwdown, New York Times columnist and frequent Trump critic David French had debunked Begala’s claim.

“When I was in Iraq serving at a very remote FOB not far from the Iranian border, we had steak and crab legs almost every Sunday. It was the military’s version of a thank you meal, and it was very appreciated,” noted French. “There are lots of things to be outraged at, but feeding our deployed troops well is not one of them.”

CNN's Paul Begala falsely claims Pete Hegseth purchased ribeye steaks and lobster tails for himself, not the troops. Scott Jennings, "Internet do something." Here are the receipts: pic.twitter.com/VZ6j4j2sn2 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 12, 2026

Leftists losing their minds over Pete Hegseth's Pentagon dropping millions on steak, lobster, and fruit baskets for troops. Meanwhile, Biden blew billions housing illegals in 4-star hotels and feeding them on our dime. I'll take surf & turf for the warriors guarding my freedom… pic.twitter.com/W8X0aS80pa — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 11, 2026

The people angry over the Pentagon buying millions of dollars worth of steak and lobster are worried about the wrong thing. You assume it's for Hegseth and the other assholes in the Pentagon. That is incorrect. Steak and lobster are often served to troops on the eve of a… — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) March 10, 2026

“Ask and ye shall receive,” mused Jennings while celebrating his vindication.

Ask and ye shall receive. https://t.co/aP2MBnv95M — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 12, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!