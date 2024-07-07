A second radio host who interviewed President Joe Biden in recent days has come forward to reveal he too was given the questions ahead of time by the president’s team.

Speaking with ABC News on Saturday, Earl Ingram — a Wisconsin-based radio host — said that he was provided with questions for the president ahead of his interview, which was taped Wednesday.

“Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” Ingram told ABC News.

The host added that those questions prevented him from pursuing additional lines of inquiry.

“I didn’t get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask,” Ingram said.

Ingram told ABC News that he was given five questions by President Biden’s aides. He ended up asking four of them in the course of a 17-minute interview in which Biden gave lengthy answers — including a response of nearly 7 minutes to his final question. Here were the questions:

1. Can you speak to some accomplishments that we may or may not be familiar with about your record, especially here in Wisconsin?

2. What’s at stake for Black voters this election?

3. A lot of people have been told their vote doesn’t matter. What can you say to them?

4. Let’s talk about the debate: Can you address some of the concerns about your performance and [former President Donald] Trump’s ridiculous remark about Black jobs?

Ingram told ABC News he did not object to the White House’s micro-managing of his interview.

“To think that I was gonna get an opportunity to ask any question to the President of the United States, I think, is a bit more than anybody should expect,” Ingram said.

Earlier on Saturday, Andrea Lawful-Sanders — a Pennsylvania-based radio host — told CNN she was given her questions in advance by Biden’s team.

“The questions were sent to me for approval,” she said. “I approved of them.”

Responding to the claim of Lawful-Sanders, Biden campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt said in a statement: “It’s not at all an uncommon practice for interviewees to share topics they would prefer. These questions were relevant to news of the day – the president was asked about this debate performance as well as what he’d delivered for Black Americans. We do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions, and hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners. In addition to these interviews, the President also participated in a press gaggle yesterday as well as an interview with ABC. Americans have had several opportunities to see him unscripted since the debate.”

Listen above, via CivicMedia.