‘Should Be Kicked To The Curb’: Progressive Podcaster Attacks Widow Erika Kirk as a ‘Grifter’

Progressive podcaster Jennifer Welch attacked Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk for being an “absolute grifter” whose organization “makes women less safe.”

Welch made the comments during her I’ve Had It Podcast with co-host Angie Sullivan, after they played a clip of Kirk giving advice to young New York career women to stop looking “ to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you’re relying on the government to support you instead of being united with a husband.”

Welch raged that Kirk has benefited from the Civil Rights movement, which has allowed her to be a full-time working mother, while preaching submission to men.

“You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women,” Welch said. “And, you are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself. Your language and organization makes women less safe all across the board.”

Welch then launched into Erka’s late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during an appearance in September.

“Your deceased husband was an unrepentant racist and a homophobe. And women are a lot more empathetic than you are, Erika…so for you to prance into Manhattan and lecture women who are abundantly aware of the coattails of which we have ridden … to be able to be heard. You are so divorced from reality and you need to go back to the Turning Point bubble. Nobody’s picking up what you’re putting down, Erika.”

Welch added, “This woman should be kicked to the curb…She is an absolute grifter — just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was.”

Sullivan interjected that “maybe there’s more to life than identifying yourself as someone’s wife or someone’s mother.”

Erika Kirk is spending this week launching her late husband’s book, STOP, in the Name of God, which he wrote just two months before his assassination.