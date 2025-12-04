Erika Kirk To Co-Host The Five As She Launches Book Tour For Late Husband With Series of Fox News Hits

Erika Kirk will co-host Fox News’s ratings juggernaut The Five on Dec. 9 as part of a series of appearances on the network to promote STOP, in the Name of God, the last book written by her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

According to a Fox News release, Charlie’s latest book was finished just one month before his assassination in Utah in September. The book is described as “highlighting the importance of connection, peace, and presence.”

Other Charlie Kirk bestsellers include Right Wing Revolution and The College Scam.

Erika was named CEO of Turning Point USA, the pro-Trump student group founded and led by Charlie until his death at the age of 31.

Erika will kick off her Fox News takeover with an exclusive primetime sit-down with Sean Hannity on Monday night. She’ll then join Fox & Friends on Tuesday, December 9th, before co-hosting The Five that night. Kirk is also scheduled to join the hosts of Outnumbered on Wednesday. On Thursday, Erika will appear on Will Cain’s podcast, Will Cain Country.

Erika Kirk recently appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, where she talked about the importance of children and family to her and her husband. She appeared at The New York Times’s Dealbook Conference in New York City on Wednesday, where she spoke about gun violence and reiterated her support of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

“What I’ve realized through all of this is that you can have individuals that will always resort to violence,” Kirk told host Andrew Ross Sorkin. “And what I’m afraid of is that we are living in a day and age where they think violence is the solution to them not wanting to hear a different point of view.”

Kirk continued, “That’s not a gun problem, that’s a human — deeply human — problem. That is a soul problem, that is a mental [problem], that is a very deeper issue.”

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with Charlie Kirk’s murder.

In November, Kirk was honored with the “Charlie Kirk Legacy Award” during the network’s annual Fox Nation Patriots Awards.