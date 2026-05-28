President Donald Trump could end up being the first living person with their face on U.S. currency since 1866, according to a new report about the potential creation of a new $250 bill.

The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell, citing four current and former administration employees, reported on Thursday that there have been efforts to push the creation of a $250 bill that would feature a portrait of Trump.

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, have reportedly been the ones behind the efforts, which have produced mockup designs.

Living people appearing on U.S. currency has been explicitly banned by law since 1866 after a Treasury Department official named Spencer Clark decided to slap himself on currency meant to be in remembrance of William Clark, one of the Lewis & Clark explorers.

Beach and Brown have reportedly pressed employees at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to make prototypes of the Trump bill, which has raised concerns due to the fact that it’s technically against the law.

Both Beach and Brown have reportedly pushed back when told that creating such a banknote could take years due to legal obstacles.

The Treasury Department, however, defended the actions, saying they are taking “due diligence” after legislation was proposed last year that pushed for the same $250 bill.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognize the 250th Anniversary of our great nation,” the agency said in a statement.

They also insisted that Beach never requested that a bill actually be printed before congressional passage of the specific legislation.

In February 2025, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) introduced legislation that would see the creation of Trump bills.

Wilson took to social media to share a mockup of the bill with the president’s portrait.

Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President! pic.twitter.com/v4glGOB2z3 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 25, 2025

British painter Iain Alexander said he’s worked up a mockup, which Trump has seen and reportedly given notes on.

“He likes to call me his favorite British artist,” Alexander said.

Even with congressional approval, employees have warned that the creation of reliable currency can still take years.

“These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy,” one of the employees said. “It takes years and years and years to produce these notes so they are reliable for the public.”

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