‘We Can’t Have Accusations Like That!’ BBC Radio Host Frantically Shuts Down Caller Who Calls Trump a ‘Pedophile’

A BBC radio talk show went off the rails Monday when a caller falsely accused President Donald Trump live on the air of being a “pedophile.”

A man identified as “Riley” from the city of Peterborough in the east of England called in to the BBC’s Radio 5 Live show for a discussion of U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s continued cooperation with Trump in the face of the Greenland crisis.

“Starmer needs to stand up, give Trump the ‘V’, and wave our flag,” Riley began. “We cannot keep cooperating with this guy. We’ve gave him too many warnings. We’ve gave him too many, ‘Oh, maybe this, maybe that,’ and, you know it’s bad when [Nigel] Farage is going after it. This is the worst government I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Farage, a member of parliament who has enthusiastically supported fellow populist Trump in the past, condemned the U.S. president’s tariff threats over the Greenland issue.

Riley continued, “The people of Greenland, they’ve got their own sovereignty, the whole world is watching this and thinking, ‘What is he doing?’ Putin is probably looking at Trump thinking, ‘Even I wouldn’t do this.’ The whole thing is just an absolute, absolute mess, and I cannot believe it.”

BBC host Nicky Campbell asked what the caller thought about Trump’s “claim” to Greenland, which is when things got out of hand.

“What claim? It’s ridiculous,” Riley said. “I just cannot, he’s just — I don’t use this word lightly — he is a pedophile, he is a narcissist —”

“Oh, no, no, no, hang on!” Campbell interrupted. “We can’t have accusations like that!” he exclaimed, before cutting off the caller.

Trump is currently suing the BBC for $10 billion over edits made to a documentary about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Trump’s team argues that the edit gave the “mistaken impression” Trump called for violence on that day.

The issue of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes looms large in Britain, due to Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor’s association with the convicted sex trafficker. Trump was a longtime friend of Epstein’s and remains under great scrutiny for the Justice Department’s refusal to release the full trove of files that critics claim could shed more light on the nature of their relationship.

Trump has repeatedly maintained he did nothing wrong regarding Epstein.