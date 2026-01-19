Former Greenland MP Accuses Trump of Surrounding Himself With ‘White Power People’ in Scathing Takedown

A Greenland politician accused President Donald Trump of “surrounding himself with white power people” as he continues to push for a purchase of the Danish territory.

In recent weeks, Trump has ramped up the pressure to allow the U.S. to acquire Greenland from the Kingdom of Denmark. The president has insisted the Greenland being a U.S. territory is a matter of national security, arguing that China and Russia will take the island if America doesn’t do it first.

Trump’s ambitions have proven to be largely unpopular on the the island, with many Greenlanders making clear they have no interest in becoming part of the U.S. In an effort to persuade Greenland’s citizens, Trump has floated the idea of offering them up to $100,000 for their support.

In a recent interview, former parliament member Tillie Martinussen slammed the U.S. as “greedy” while rejecting the Trump administration’s desire to buy the island.

“We do not want to be rich like the Americans are,” Martinussen said. “See how greedy they are? They’re even trying to shoot their friends or invade their friends, just for greed! We know that there’s minerals and oils possibly in our underground, and that’s worth so much more even than that; but even if we didn’t have that, we would still not be bought.”

Martinussen also cited the struggles of American Indians, adding that “their land was taken from them and they haven’t been treated that well.”

“And we know that Trump is very much surrounding himself, at least, with the white power people,” she continued, “and we are not white, as you can see. We are of color, and so we know our rights probably would be taken away; and we also know that we’re very good as we are together with Denmark.”

Trump’s stated intention to acquire Greenland has drawn criticism from numerous NATO countries. In a letter addressed to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump claimed his country’s decision not to award him the Nobel Peace Prize caused him to no longer feel “an obligation to think purely of peace.” Norway’s government has no involvement in the selection process.