‘Whoa, Whoa, Whoa!’ CNN Anchor Shuts Down House Republican Claiming USAID Spent ’15 Million For Condoms For The Taliban’

CNN anchor Boris Sanchez was left stunned on Thursday when Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) wildly claimed that Elon Musk’s DOGE had uncovered USAID spent “$15 million for condoms for the Taliban.”

“You have no concerns about this sort of extra-governmental entity that wasn’t created by Congress. It’s supposed to be an advisory council, a sort of advisory role. You have no concerns about them having access to these systems. I mean, you said that they don’t have access, but they have read-only access. I wish that that would be clarified somehow. What exactly does that mean?” Sanchez asked Carter.

“Well, what it means is that they can’t go and find your personal information. They can look for inefficiencies. And all of us have done this through looking through information before on the computer,” Carter replied, adding:

And we understand what the difference is between read-only and between having access to personal information. Let me assure you that that’s not what’s happening right now and assure the American people that’s not what’s happening. Yes, they are looking for inefficiencies as they were charged to do, and we expect for them to do that. And when they find them, we expect them to bring it to the DOJ’s caucus. Let us act on it legislatively.

“To that point, it appears that some DOJ’s associates sought to shut off U.S. aid payments using the Treasury’s payment system. Those are funds that had already been disbursed by Congress, appropriated by Congress. So does DOGE’s authority supersede your own and your colleagues?” Sanchez followed up.

“No, it does not. Of course, it does. And look, the aid, it was the US aid that was cut off should have been cut off. I mean, $15 million for condoms for the Taliban and–” Carter replied as Sanchez jumped in.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” said the anchor as Carter added, “$47,000 to a transgender opera in Columbia, please!”

“$50 million for condoms for the Taliban?” pressed Sanches, trying to clarify if he heard Carter correctly.

“That’s what we hear. And that’s what they discovered. I mean–” Carter said, as Sanchez interjected, “Are you conflating things?”

“Are you talking about the $50 million that was supposedly meant for condoms in Gaza? Are you conflating those two things, sir?” Sanchez pressed.

“I am not. I am not. This is the type of thing that they’re finding in this kind of thing. We want them to find there is inefficiency. When you have a government as big and bloated as we have,” Carter replied, adding:

You’re going to find inefficiencies like this. And that’s why we need DOGE. That’s why we need to identify these inefficiencies. Look, I was born at night, but it wouldn’t last night. Don’t try to pull this over me, okay? And that’s. That’s what we’re talking about here.

“I will look into that. Supposed $10 million for condoms for the Taliban? It sounds a lot like the false claim that we’ve heard about. 50 million for Gaza. That was way incorrect. Actually, it was 100 million the last time I heard President Trump say it,” Sanchez said, asking:

I do wonder generally, though, whether you’re comfortable with someone that Americans did not elect who has direct business ties not only to the US government, but also Chinese business and indirectly the Chinese Communist Party having this much influence and reach into sensitive government systems and decisions that are made about money that has been allocated by Congress. Are you comfortable with that?

“What I’m comfortable with is what DOGE is charged to be doing, and that is looking for inefficiencies within our government system, looking for waste, fraud, abuse, and seeing where we can make government more efficient,” Carter replied.

