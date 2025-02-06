WWE Star Seth Rollins Says He Was ‘Happy’ to see Hulk Hogan Getting Booed on Raw: ‘People Get What They Deserve’

WWE star Seth Rollins was fully supportive of Hulk Hogan getting heavily booed during a recent taping of Monday Night Raw.

Hogan made a surprise appearance on the first episode of Raw in the new year. For the WWE, the show was especially important because it was the first one to stream live on Netflix as part of the company’s massive new deal with the streaming platform.

Although Hogan is regarded as one of the most significant figures in the history of professional wrestling, his presence was not received well by the crowd at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Online, some believed the poor reception was due to Hogan’s association with President Donald Trump. Later on in the show, however, Undertaker — another vocal Trump supporter — was greeted with overwhelming applause.

Speaking Thursday on Good Morning Football, Rollins suggested that Hogan deserved it.

“I am all for people getting what they deserve,” Rollins said. “That’s how I feel about Hulk getting booed on. If you are getting booed by the masses, there’s a reason for it, alright? So, I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but, people get what they deserve; so I’m happy to see it. I love to see it.

“And look, I said this before about the ‘Hulkster.’ He’s the guy that got me into this industry, as far as love for professional wrestling; so I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him; but I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. And maybe when he finally figures that out, might be able to move forward with our fans. So we’ll see.”

Watch above via NFL Network.