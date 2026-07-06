Bo Derek Teams Up With Bill Maher to Rip Covid Vaccine Mandates

Actress Bo Derek joined Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast over the weekend, where they veered from a discussion about decriminalizing drugs to ripping Covid vaccine mandates.

Derek became a sex symbol in the 1970s after starring in the movie “10” with Dudley Moore.

“I want drugs to be decriminalized,” Derek said, causing Maher to quip, “I want it decriminalized today,” as he waved a blunt in the air. “On this show, I want it to happen!” Maher said.

“Didn’t we learn anything in the prohibition? Prohibition created the mafia!” Derek exclaimed.

“Of course,” Maher agreed before trying to explain the economics of mind-altering substances.

“There’s so much money in keeping it illegal,” Maher said. “Do you think the liquor industry wants to compete with this?” he asked pointing to his blunt. “If only people would understand you can use them together and it’s fantastic!”

“I mean, why did everybody have to get a Covid shot?” Maher pivoted. “Even people with natural immunity. Natural immunity, which we always used to respect. But in Covid, no. ‘Just get our product in you.’ And I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m just someone who wants to decide which ones I want.”

“Yeah, I remember the build-up to, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming, it’s coming,” Derek said. “And I think if they had just left it, ‘Here it is! This vaccine. It’s available to anybody who wants it,’ I think probably more people would have taken it. But when you tell Americans, ‘You must,’ that’s a problem.”

“But even more that bugs me is the natural immunity thing,” Maher insisted. “I mean, for the people who were like, ‘We’re the science people,’ well, there was nothing that was more settled science than ‘natural immunity is the best.’ So, if somebody has natural immunity, if they got this, I know a lot of people who were like, ‘Oh, you know what, I got sick in like November of 2019. I bet that was Covid.’ Yeah, I bet it was. I bet it was. And, you could test it. ‘Doesn’t matter. Get our sh*t in you.’ That’s when I go, ‘OK, now the fix is in. Now, you’re telegraphing that you just wanna get your product in me as much as you can.”

Watch the clip above via Club Random on YouTube.

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